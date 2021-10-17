What’s On in Busan: October 18 – October 24

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 3 from midnight so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 31st.

Events Happening

2021 Busan Choral Festival & Competition @ Geumjeong Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center, YouTube Live Streaming — This year’s competition will be held virtually. Thursday through Sunday

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

2021 BMW Ladies Championship @ LPGA International Busan — 84 top women LPGA golfers tee off for the title at this year’s championship. LPGA International Busan, Gijang, October 21-24

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Various locations, October 22 through November 11

Metaverse: Global Gathering 2021 — The Global Gathering for 2021 will once again be held online. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

National Theatre Live: King Lear @ Busan Cultural Center — National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s groundbreaking project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the UK and internationally. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m.

KORMARINE @ BEXCO — An exhibition featuring International Marine, Shipbuilding, Offshore, and Oil&Gas. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday through Friday

Sea Art Festival 2021 @ Ilgwang Beach — The 2021 edition under the theme “NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES” comes to Ilgwang Beach. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Through November 14

Autumn Garden @ Oncheoncheon Stream — Geumjeong-gu district announced that it will create an autumn-themed garden along the stream under the theme “Geumjeong dyed in autumn”.Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Through November 5

2021 Mekong-ROK Exchange Year Photo & Design Exhibition @ ASEAN Culture Center — A new exhibition focusing on cultural activities from the Mekong region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 31

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

PROJECT SOLDIER: Remember Heroes in Busan @ Busan City Hall — Check out a “Remember Busan Heroes” photo exhibit. Busan City Hall Gallery (2nd floor), Through October 23

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

Photography of Limb Eung-sik @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — A new photo exhibit under the theme “Busan to Seoul”. Busan Citizens’ Hall, September 10 – October 24

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel