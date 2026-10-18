What’s On in Busan: October 19 – October 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

You can check out future events for this month in our recent video..

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Myung-whun Chung & Maxim Vengerov with the Tokyo Philharmonic @ Busan Concert Hall

A landmark classical event: legendary Korean conductor Myung-whun Chung leads the Tokyo Philharmonic alongside virtuoso violinist Maxim Vengerov in one night only at Busan Concert Hall.

Busan Concert Hall | Tuesday, October 20 | 7:30pm | classicbusan.busan.go.kr

Soprano Park Hyun-jin & Jazz Pianist Heo Seong-woo @ Busan Cultural Center

A cross-genre autumn evening pairing soprano and jazz piano on one stage.

Busan Cultural Center (Medium Hall) | Thursday, October 22

Kim Jeong-eun Piano Recital: Night from Nocturne to Concerto @ Busan Concert Hall

A one-night recital spanning Romantic nocturnes to concerto repertoire.

Busan Concert Hall (Chamber Hall) | Thursday, October 22 | 7:30pm | Runtime: 1hr 30min

The 22nd Busan International Choral Festival Grand Concert @ Busan Concert Hall

The opening gala concert of the 2026 Busan International Choral Festival, bringing top choral ensembles together for a grand opening night performance.

Busan Concert Hall | Thursday, October 22 | busanchoral.org

The 13th Haeundae Jazz Festival: Shin Kwan-woong Quintet @ Haeundae Cultural Center

The Haeundae Jazz Festival continues its run with a quintet performance at the Haeundae Cultural Center.

Haeundae Cultural Center | Friday, October 23

2026 Gwangalli Beach Book Fair @ Gwangalli Beach

Suyeong-gu’s outdoor book fair takes over Gwangalli Beach for six days of independent publishers, authors, readings, and cultural programming by the sea.

Gwangalli Beach | Friday, October 23 – Tuesday, October 28 | 1:00pm–9:00pm | Free entry

GMC Chamber Series: Violinist Lia Kang @ F1963

Korean-American violinist Lia Kang performs in the intimate GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center at the beloved F1963 cultural complex in Mangmi-dong.

F1963 (GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center) | Saturday, October 24

Kang So-yeon Violin Recital: Time in Tango @ Busan Cultural Center

A violin recital with a tango-inflected programme.

Busan Cultural Center (Chamber Hall) | Saturday, October 24

Neverforgarten: Where K-Pop Began @ Busan Concert Hall

A nostalgia concert celebrating the origins of K-pop at the Chamber Hall.

Busan Concert Hall (Chamber Hall) | Saturday, October 24

BNK Busan Bank 59th Anniversary Concert ‘Concert 1025’ @ Busan Cinema Center

Two free public performances celebrating BNK Busan Bank’s 59th anniversary in the Auditorium at Busan Cinema Center.

Busan Cinema Center (Auditorium) | Sunday, October 25 | 3:00pm & 7:00pm | Free

Freddie Kempff Piano Recital @ F1963

British pianist Freddie Kempff closes out the week at the GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center at F1963.

F1963 (GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center) | Sunday, October 25

Gwangbok-ro Balcony Music Show

Free outdoor busking performances on Gwangbok-ro, Busan’s main pedestrian street.

Gwangbok-ro | Saturday, October 24 | Free

Live Music @ Ol’55

A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts.

Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, after 7:00 p.m.

Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan

A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.

BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31

2026 Gwangalli Beach Book Fair @ Gwangalli Beach

Suyeong-gu’s outdoor book fair takes over Gwangalli Beach for six days of independent publishers, authors, readings, and cultural programming by the sea.

Gwangalli Beach | Friday, October 23 – Tuesday, October 28 | 1:00pm–9:00pm | Free entry

10th LaLaLa Festival @ Pusan National University

The LaLaLa Festival celebrates its 10th edition at the open cultural event space outside PNU Metro Station, with live music, performances, food, and community events in Geumjeong-gu.

Open space outside Pusan National University Metro Station, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | instagram.com/lalala_festival

2026 Busan Healing Festa @ Beomeosa Temple

A three-day healing festival set within the beautiful grounds of Beomeosa, one of Busan’s most historic mountain temples. Expect meditation, wellness programmes, traditional culture experiences, and temple-life activities.

Beomeosa Temple & Seonmunhwa Education Center, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | busanhealingfesta.com

Busan Folk Arts Festival 2026 @ Busan Citizens Park

The annual Busan Comprehensive Folk Arts Festival fills Dasom Plaza at Citizens Park with intangible heritage performances, Hanbok experiences, traditional games, folk crafts, and traditional food.

Dasom Plaza, Busan Citizens Park | Saturday–Sunday, October 24–25 | 11:00am–5:00pm | Free

14th Busan International Medical Device Exhibition @ BEXCO

A major medical industry trade expo at BEXCO.

BEXCO, Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 3 | Friday–Sunday, October 23–25 | 10:00am–5:00pm

Dalmaji Culture Festa @ Dalmaji Hill, Haeundae

The weekly Saturday cultural programme at scenic Dalmaji Hill continues.

Dalmaji Hill, Haeundae | Saturday, October 24 | Free

2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide

A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.

Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31

Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil

The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.

Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free

40 Steps Flea Market @ 40 Steps Culture & Tourism Street

A recurring creative market featuring handmade goods, accessories, and craft items in a historic downtown setting.

Nampo-dong | Tuesdays & Thursdays through November, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach

Community coastal run from Haeundae toward Gwangalli, bringing runners together along the seaside route.

Haeundae-gu | Monday

Trivia @ HQ

Midweek pub quiz night featuring rotating categories and a lively Gwangalli crowd.

Nam-gu | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach

The drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time.

Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With

Language exchange and culture program every Friday night.

Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7:00 p.m.