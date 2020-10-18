What’s On in Busan: October 19 – October 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan International Film Festival — 10 days of great films from around the world lasts until October 30. October 21-30

Busan Indie Connect Festival — The indie game festival moves online this year from Monday through Saturday. Monday through Saturday

Busan Comedy Festival — A non-face-to-face event is taking place for five days until Wednesday.

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 567th Subscription Concert takes place this Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

ISB Open Day @ International School of Busan — Open Day gives prospective parents and students a look at the school’s facilities and programs. ISB, Gijang, Thursday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Liqiud Arts Open Stage @ Ovantgarde — Poets, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, filmmakers, and anyone with creative inclinations are invited to share their works with our attentive audience. Ovantgarde, KSU, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month. Through November 11

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Busan Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — Volume 1 of the Busan Illustration Fair takes place this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

KIMES Busan Medical & Hospital Equipment Show @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest exhibition of medical devices and hospital facilities, will open up a brand new exhibition dubbed ‘KIMES Busan’ focusing on healthcare, medical devices, rehabilitation and hospital facilities. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Pet Show @ BEXCO — The latest in toys and supplies for your pets are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Camping Car and Leisure Show @ BEXCO — A large number of camping-related participants will participate to showcase the latest trends in camping. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Opera Week @ Busan Culture Center — Works on the Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater will also include productions made by three groups selected through a public contest in April. Busan Culture Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 18

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel