What’s On in Busan: October 23 – October 29

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 604th Subscription Concert takes place featuring pianist Sohn Minsoo. Busan Cultural Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2023 Busan Bank 56th Anniversary Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two shows under the theme “Concert 1025, New Companion”. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Wednesday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Haeundae Jazz Festival @ Haeundae Cultural Center — Daily concerts at Haeun Hall await lovers of jazz. Haeundae Culture Center, Haeundae, Tuesday through Saturday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ Peace Park — The 14th edition features a beautiful display of flowers at the park. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 5

78th UN Day Ceremony @ UN Cemetery — The first event as part of the UN Weeks in Busan event. UN Cemetery, Daeyeon-dong, Tuesday, 11 a.m.

World Ocean Forum @ Lotte Hotel Busan — The ‘17th World Ocean Forum’, a forum discussing the current status and future of marine-related fields such as shipping and ports will open at the Lotte Hotel. Lotte Hotel, Seomyeon, Tuesday through Thursday

Busan Webtoon Festival @ KT& G Sangsangmadang — The 7th edition features great webtoons for fans. KT& G Sangsangmadang, Thursday through Sunday

Mackeral Festival @ Songdo Beach — The 14th edition of the festival showcases the tastes of mackeral. Songdo Beach, Friday through Sunday

Gamcheon Culture Village Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — The 13th edition brings fun activities to the popular tourist attraction. Gamcheon Culture Village, Friday through Sunday

Les Miserables @ Dream Theater – The third season of “Les Misérables,” celebrating its 10th anniversary in Korea runs until November 19. Dream Theater, Busanjin-gu, Through November 19

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

KORMARINE @ BEXCO — Korea’s most prominent expo dedicated to showcasing the rich history and excellence of Korea’s shipbuilding and marine industries. BEXCO, Tuesday Through Friday

Gaudi Media Art Encore Exhibition @ Busan City Hall — A special exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of Busan and Barcelona relations. Busan City Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through November 3

Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19

Busan Arts Festival @ Citywide – The ’61st Busan Arts Festival,’ a comprehensive arts festival in the Busan area, is underway until the 29th.

2023 Special Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Spears and Shields @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was prepared to examine the meaning of weapons such as spears and shields during the Three Kingdoms period. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 9

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery

Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography

Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.