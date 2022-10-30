What’s On in Busan: October 31 – November 6

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: Due to the national mourning period in the country through midnight on November 5th, events and schedules may change without notice this week. Here is a listing of pre-scheduled events that may or may not be affected. We will update their status when we learn of them.

Events Happening

PIAZZOLLA meets Louis Armstrong @ Busan Cultural Center — A tribute concert featuring tango and jazz. Busan Cultural Center, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan One Asia Festival @ Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan Citizens Park — A music festival showcasing not only Hallyu stars but also Asian culture as a whole. Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan Citizens Park, Thursday through Sunday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

2022 World Peace Forum @ Westin Joseon Hotel —This is a representative global forum in Busan where experts in many fields share their visions and seek cooperation under the theme of global issues facing humanity. Westin Joseon Hotel, Haeundae, Tuesday

Yeongdo Coffee Festival 2022 @ Amir Park — The 1st Global Coffee Festival is scheduled for this weekend. Yeongdo, Friday through Sunday

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Through November 11

Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ UN Peace Park — The 13th edition features exhibitions and tons of beautiful flower sculptures. UN Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 6

2022 Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo @ BEXCO — The largest seafood exhibition in the country takes place. BEXCO, Wednesday through Saturday

Festival of Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage 2022 @ Busan Cinema Center — The Festival of Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage 2022 takes place this Saturday. Saturday, Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, 1 p.m.

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition shows the past exchanges of maritime activities between the two countries. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through November 6

Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4

Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Busan Biennale 2022 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, and locations in Yeongdo and Choryang — 64 artists and art collectives comprising 80 people from 25 countries who will be taking part in Busan Biennale 2022. Through November 6 Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo @ Busan National Science Center — While understanding the scientific inventions that have led to human civilization, you can experience different contents that wish for success in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link