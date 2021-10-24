What’s On in Busan: October 25 – October 31

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: The city of Busan has extended its social distance level to level 3 from midnight so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 31st.

Events Happening

2021 Oneness Festival – K-POP Contest @ TBS Concert Hall — Presented by Foreign Language Radio Stations the finals of the On/offline K-pop cover singing competition take place this Sunday. TBS Concert Hall, Seoul, Sunday, 6 p.m.

French Romantic Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra regular concert features romantic French music. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Busan Start-Up Week X BOUNCE 2021 @ Paradise Hotel — A startup networking event to provide opportunities for sharing information and building networks among various actors. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, Tuesday through Friday

World Peace Forum 2021 @ Westin Josun Hotel — This year’s event will take place online and offline on Wednesday. Westin Josun Hotel, Haeundae, Wednesday

Passion & Fashion Busan 2021 @ BEXCO — The Busan International Footwear, Tech Textile & Fashion Fair gets its runways ready for this year’s fashion shows. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Medi Busan 2021 @ BEXCO — In its 10th run this year, the expo will be held in a mixture of online and offline mediums due to COVID-19 and provide citizens of all ages with useful health-related experiences and programs. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Halloween — Check back later this week to find out this weekend’s Halloween activities.

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative ceremony in acknowledgment of war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Various locations, October 22 through November 11

Sea Art Festival 2021 @ Ilgwang Beach — The 2021 edition under the theme “NON-/HUMAN ASSEMBLAGES” comes to Ilgwang Beach. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Through November 14

Autumn Garden @ Oncheoncheon Stream — Geumjeong-gu district announced that it will create an autumn-themed garden along the stream under the theme “Geumjeong dyed in autumn”.Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Through November 5

2021 Mekong-ROK Exchange Year Photo & Design Exhibition @ ASEAN Culture Center — A new exhibition focusing on cultural activities from the Mekong region. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 31

Lee Ufan and His Friends III @ Busan Museum of Art, Space Lee Ufan — The third edition features works of Christian Boltanski: 4.4. Busan Museum of Art, Centum City, Through March 27, 2022

ONOOOFF @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition presents diverse contents in different genres under two major themes of ‘space that overcame space’ and ‘time that overcame time.’ Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

BMA Collection Report @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition serves as the first step in a project to document the history of the museum’s collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 20, 2022

Ocean and Environment @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — A look into how the ocean affects our environment. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Yeongdo Island, Through November 14

MoCA Collection #1 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 4 — Artists Moojin Brothers, Song Sanghee, and Lee Changjin feature at the newest art exhibit. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Sincere Failure: Failing to Appear @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Gallery 3,5 — A new exhibition featuring the works of Jackson Hong and Zachary Formwalt. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through February 6, 2022

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

