What’s On in Busan: October 26 – November 1

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

You can check out future events for this month in our recent video..

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Wiener Philharmoniker @ Busan Concert Hall

One of the world’s greatest orchestras makes a rare Busan appearance — the Vienna Philharmonic brings their unmatched sound to Busan Concert Hall for a single unmissable night.

Busan Concert Hall | Monday, October 26

BCC Cine Live: Film Music Concert — Lee Myung-ro @ Busan Cinema Center Sky Theater

The Busan Cinema Center’s ongoing cine-live series spotlights Korean film music composer Lee Myung-ro in an evening concert pairing cinema and live performance.

Busan Cinema Center Sky Theater (하늘연극장) | Wednesday, October 28

Hong Seon-hwa Piano Recital ‘Mozart Minor Silhouette’ @ Busan Cultural Center

Pianist Hong Seon-hwa presents an evening of Mozart at the Busan Cultural Center’s chamber hall.

Busan Cultural Center (Chamber Hall) | Thursday, October 29

LaLaLaOn @ Busan Vinyl Underground

The LaLaLaOn concert series returns to the underground music haven of Vinyl Underground for a Friday night live show.

The Vinyl Underground | Friday, October 30 | 8pm

Musical ‘Busanpo’ @ Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater

An outdoor musical performance set against the dramatic backdrop of the Busan Cinema Center’s open-air stage across two nights.

Busan Cinema Center Outdoor Theater | Friday–Saturday, October 30–31 | 7:30pm

Lee Joo-hyun Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center

Pianist Lee Joo-hyun takes to the chamber hall stage for an evening solo recital.

Busan Cultural Center (Chamber Hall) | Friday, October 30 | 7:30pm

Ensemble Busan ‘Strings of Autumn’ @ GMC Music Center, F1963

Ensemble Busan’s ongoing Waves of Strings series reaches its autumn chapter, performed at the beautiful GMC Geumnangsae Music Center inside the F1963 cultural complex in Mangmi.

GMC Geumnangsae Music Center, F1963 | Saturday, October 31 | 5pm

Yoon Jong-shin Nationwide Tour Concert ‘Smell of Autumn’ @ Sohyang Theatre

Veteran singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin brings his beloved autumn tour to Busan’s Sohyang Theatre for a warm, intimate evening.

Sohyang Theatre (Woori Bank Hall), Busan | Saturday, October 31 | 5pm

Cheon Jin-woo and the Nausea Inducers: Seoul to Busan @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Live Hall

The provocatively named indie act Cheon Jin-woo and the Nausea Inducers bring their Seoul-to-Busan road show to Sangsang Madang’s live hall for one night.

KT&G Sangsang Madang Live Hall | Saturday, October 31 | 6pm

MBC College Song Festival ‘My Drama’ @ Pukyong National University

The long-running MBC College Song Festival returns, with student performers competing on the outdoor stage at Pukyong National University’s Daeyeon Campus.

Pukyong National University Daeyeon Campus (Main Athletic Field) | Saturday, October 31 | 6:30pm

Hathaw9y Universe ep.4 with Gogohawk @ Geumsarak

The Hathaw9y Universe series returns for its fourth episode, this time with indie act Gogohawk at the intimate Geumsarak venue.

Geumsarak | Saturday, October 31 | 5pm

Lee Chang-sub Solo Concert ‘Unknown’ @ BEXCO Auditorium

2AM’s Lee Chang-sub brings his 2026 nationwide solo tour to BEXCO Auditorium for two nights of emotional ballads.

BEXCO Auditorium | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1 | Sat 6pm, Sun 5pm

Mr. Trot 3 TOP7 Concert ‘Again, Us’ @ KBS Hall Busan

The top seven finalists from the third season of the hit trot competition show Mr. Trot 3 unite for a joint concert across two days at KBS Hall Busan.

KBS Hall, Busan | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1 | Sat 1pm & 6pm, Sun 1pm

LaLaLaOn @ Obangarde

The LaLaLaOn concert series moves to the Obangarde venue for a Sunday afternoon live show.

Obangarde | Sunday, November 1

Festivals & City Events

34th Yeongdo Bridge Festival @ Yeongdo Amir Park & Bongnae-dong

The annual festival celebrating Busan’s iconic Yeongdo drawbridge fills the Amir Park and historic Bongnae-dong Muryangjang (Lighters Wharf) area with performances, street food and waterfront activities across three days.

Yeongdo Amir Park & Bongnae-dong Muryangjang | Friday–Sunday, October 30–November 1

16th Gamcheon Culture Village Alley Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village

Busan’s famous hillside art village throws open its painted alleyways for its annual neighbourhood festival, with local performances, art installations and street food across the weekend.

Gamcheon Culture Village, Saha-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1 | 10am–6pm

17th Busan Mackerel Festival @ Songdo Beach

Busan’s beloved mackerel festival returns to Songdo Beach for a three-day celebration of the city’s most iconic fish, with grilling, tastings, cooking competitions and seaside entertainment.

Songdo Beach, Seo-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 30–November 1

Seomyeon Beer Festival ‘Yajang Beopseok’ @ Seomyeon 1-ga

Seomyeon’s popular outdoor beer festival takes over the street for two nights of craft brews and live entertainment.

Seomyeon 1-ga (Sincheon-daero 62beon-gil 61) | Thursday–Friday, October 29–30 | Thu 7–11pm, Fri 6–10pm

11th Busan Craft Beer Festival @ Seomyeon

The craft beer faithful descend on Seomyeon Skole for the city’s dedicated craft beer festival, themed around the world’s top 10 beers loved by Koreans.

Seomyeon Skole (Busanjin-gu) | Thursday–Saturday, October 29–31

Seomyeon Light Festival 2026 @ Seomyeon 1-ga

The switching-on of Seomyeon’s annual winter illuminations kicks off this week, with the lighting ceremony on Thursday evening and the displays running through February 2027.

Seomyeon 1-ga | Lighting ceremony Thursday, October 29 at 6:30pm | Through February 14, 2027

Autumn Temple Festa @ Hongbeopsa Temple

Busan’s Hongbeopsa Temple opens its grounds for an autumn cultural celebration across two days, with traditional music, food and temple experiences.

Hongbeopsa Temple, Geumjeong-gu | Friday–Saturday, October 30–31 | 3–8pm

2026 ASEAN Market @ ASEAN Culture House

The ASEAN Culture House hosts a weekend market showcasing food, crafts and culture from across Southeast Asia.

ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu | Saturday–Sunday, October 31–November 1

Busan Jazz Immersed II @ Domoheon

The intimate Domoheon cultural space in Mangmi hosts a Halloween-night jazz concert as part of its ongoing music series.

Domoheon, Suyeong-gu | Friday, October 31

Exhibitions & Conferences

2nd Global City Tourism Summit @ Paradise Hotel & citywide

Tourism leaders and city planners from around the world gather in Busan for a three-day international summit on global city tourism, hosted at Paradise Hotel with sessions across the city.

Paradise Hotel Busan & various venues | Monday–Wednesday, October 26–28

Passion & Fashion Busan 2026 @ BEXCO

Busan’s fashion industry showcase brings together designers, brands and buyers for a three-day event at BEXCO.

BEXCO | Thursday–Saturday, October 29–31

2026 Busan Fashion Week @ BEXCO

Busan Fashion Week runs alongside Passion & Fashion Busan at BEXCO, with runway shows and industry events across three days.

BEXCO | Thursday–Saturday, October 29–31

2026 Busan Pet Show @ BEXCO Hall 4

Pet lovers gather at BEXCO for Busan’s annual pet exhibition, with breeds on show, pet products and family-friendly activities across the weekend.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Hall 4 (A–E) | Friday–Sunday, October 30–November 1

10th Busan Global Webtoon Festival @ Busan Cultural Content Complex (BCC), Museum 1

Korea’s webtoon industry comes to Busan for the tenth edition of this global festival, with exhibitions, creator talks and panels at the BCC. Opening ceremony on Friday at 5pm.

Busan Cultural Content Complex (BCC), Museum 1 | Friday–Sunday, October 30–November 1

Film

Busan Architecture Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center

A curated festival of films exploring architecture, design and the built environment screens at the Busan Cinema Center across four days.

Busan Cinema Center | Tuesday–Friday, October 27–30

Béla Tarr Retrospective @ Busan Cinema Center

The Busan Cinema Center presents a full retrospective of Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr — known for long-take masterworks like Sátántangó and The Turin Horse — running over two weeks.

Busan Cinema Center | Tuesday, October 27–Wednesday, November 11