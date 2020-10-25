Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 26 – November 1

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan International Film Festival — 10 days of great films from around the world lasts until October 30. October 21-30

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week @ F1963 — Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, it forms a fashion business network line between Busan and ASEAN countries every fall. Thursday through Saturday

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Halloween – Check back later this week for the Haps guide on what’s going on this Saturday night.

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market @ F1963 — You can explore and purchase hundreds of traditional and modern handmade artifacts from the ten ASEAN countries and Korea. F1963, Millak-dong, Saturday and Sunday

World Peace Forum @ Westin Chosun — Activities will be held online for the World Peace Forum on Thursday. Westin Chosun Hotel, Haeundae, Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month. Through November 11

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Passion and Fashion @ BEXCO — Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will be presented this year as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, October 24th at 6 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola Exhibit Begins Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter - Bill Viola exhibition featuring works from the American contemporary artist will begin at the Busan Museum of Art.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: October 19 – October 25

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2020 Begins Online Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online this year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
The 2020 Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival is underway until the 15th of November.
Read more

Openings: Get a Taste of Russia at Royal Food in Marine City

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Recently opened in Marine City, Royal Food offers a nice selection of Russian treats and bread.
Read more

World Peace Forum

Events Haps Staff -
This event is held online to participate in keeping a social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on YouTube.
Read more

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more

Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Announced the Winners of Asia Contents Awards

Biff Coverage Haps Staff -
The Asian Contents & Film Market announced the winners of the 2nd Asia Contents Awards online.  
Read more

What’s On in Busan: October 26 – November 1

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
37 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy an Autumn Afternoon Tea Set at McQueen’s

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Have a sweet afternoon with a delightful sight and taste with tasty sweets that symbolize autumn in McQueen's Lounge at the Ananti Hilton Busan.
Read more

Dining in Korea: Best Time to Go is During the Major Korean Holidays

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dining out during Korea's traditional holiday seasons are the best times to experience the country's diverse culinary selections a recent report shows.
Read more

Five COVID-ERA Fast Food Restaurant Best Practices

Dine & Drink Don Southerton -
In the Food and Beverage sector in general, Fast Casual, Café’s, and QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants) have been adapting to COVID-19. Many of these practices, in fact, can be adapted even in dense urban areas like Seoul, South Korea.
Read more

Dongnae-gu Looks to Address “No Kid Zone” Restaurant Problem

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
So-called “no kid zone” restaurants and businesses that ban children from entering the establishment are once again becoming a social issue in the city as parents looking to dine with their kids are finding fewer places to frequent.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 