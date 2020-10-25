What’s On in Busan: October 26 – November 1

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan International Film Festival — 10 days of great films from around the world lasts until October 30. October 21-30

ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week @ F1963 — Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, it forms a fashion business network line between Busan and ASEAN countries every fall. Thursday through Saturday

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola @ Busan Museum of Art — Check out a new exhibition featuring works from American contemporary artist Bill Viola. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through April 4, 2021

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Halloween – Check back later this week for the Haps guide on what’s going on this Saturday night.

2020 ASEAN-Korea Craft Market @ F1963 — You can explore and purchase hundreds of traditional and modern handmade artifacts from the ten ASEAN countries and Korea. F1963, Millak-dong, Saturday and Sunday

World Peace Forum @ Westin Chosun — Activities will be held online for the World Peace Forum on Thursday. Westin Chosun Hotel, Haeundae, Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour and has re-opened for on-site viewing.

Busan World Citizen Festival — The Global Gathering goes online from this Sunday for a month. Through November 11

3rd Anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration — Replacing the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, an exhibition event will be held for 10 days at Gwangbok-ro. October 16-26

Trilogy of Contemporary Art in China: The Scar @ Busan Museum of Art – This exhibition gives viewers insight into the ways Chinese contemporary art has changed, through trends that evoke the deep-seated “scars” or “trauma” inherent in the modern history of China. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 28, 2021

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Passion and Fashion @ BEXCO — Busan International Footwear & Textile Fashion Fair will be presented this year as “Passion and Fashion Busan.”. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Sunday Morning Yoga @ Studio Lux – Start your Sunday morning with yoga class with English instructors. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel