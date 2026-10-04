What’s On in Busan: October 5 – October 11

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

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BUSAN · THIS WEEK 5 Worth Going To Film, food, music and a little time by the sea — five picks for the week ahead in Busan. THE BIG ONE 01 31st Busan International Film Festival BUSAN CINEMA CENTER + SELECTED THEATERS OCTOBER 6–15 02 Community BIFF NAMPO-DONG · OCTOBER 8–11



FREE OUTDOOR EVENTS

03 Fall in Gwangalli 2026 GWANGALLI BEACH · OCTOBER 8–10 04 23rd Busan International Food Expo BEXCO · OCTOBER 9–11 05 CLICK-B RE:CLICK: A Midsummer Night’s Dream VOL.2 KBS HALL BUSAN · OCTOBER 9

CLICK-B RE:CLICK: A Midsummer Night’s Dream VOL.2 @ KBS Hall Busan

Second-generation K-pop group CLICK-B continue their reunion concert series with a special theatrical performance at KBS Hall Busan.

KBS Hall Busan | Friday October 9

GMC Chamber Series: Piano Yoonji Yeo @ F1963

A chamber music concert featuring pianist Yoonji Yeo at the GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center at F1963.

F1963, GMC Geum Nan-sae Music Center | Saturday October 10

Gwangbok-ro Balcony Music Show @ Gwangbokro

The fifth edition of the regular Balcony Music Show — part of the 2026 Byeolbada Busan Night Festa. K-pop, fusion gugak, film OST, and jazz performed from the Busan Brand Shop’s second floor balcony. Every second and fourth Saturday through December.

Around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu | Saturday October 10 | Free

Live Music @ Ol’55

A relaxed weekend vibe with open-stage performances featuring local musicians and guest acts.

Nam-gu | Friday–Saturday, after 7:00 p.m.

Festival Shiwol 2026 @ BEXCO & Major Unique Venues Across Busan

A month-long October festival spread across BEXCO and Busan’s most unique venues, running the entire month of October. A major new addition to Busan’s autumn cultural calendar — check the official website for the full programme.

BEXCO & major unique venues, Busan | October 1–31

31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) @ Busan Cinema Center & Selected Theaters

One of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals opens its 31st edition this Tuesday, screening films from across the world at Busan Cinema Center and selected theaters throughout Haeundae and Nampo-dong. The opening ceremony, red carpet events, outdoor screenings, and public Q&As with directors and actors make this the cultural highlight of the Busan autumn calendar. Running through October 15.

Busan Cinema Center & selected theaters, Haeundae-gu & Nampo-dong | Tuesday October 6 – Wednesday October 15

Community BIFF — Nampo-dong Outdoor Screenings & Stage Greetings @ BIFF Square, Nampo-dong

BIFF returns to its roots in Nampo-dong with outdoor screenings, actor stage greetings, and community events at BIFF Square. Kicks off Monday October 5 with the BIFF Eve concert at 7:00 p.m. featuring singers JADU and Kim Dahyun. Community BIFF Road runs October 8–11 with daily outdoor stage greetings and film screenings. The Nampo Finale on October 11 features Busan band hathaw9y live, movie trivia, and the Community BIFF awards. Interactive booths run throughout. Community BIFF continues at Busan Cinema Center October 12–14.

BIFF Square, Nampo-dong | Monday October 5 – Tuesday October 14 | Free

Busan-ASEAN Week @ L Arena

Busan will host the 2026 Busan-ASEAN Week from October 6 to 11, bringing the cultures of Southeast Asia together for six days of exhibitions, performances and hands-on activities.

L Arena, Lotte Department Store Seomyeon, Busanjin-gu | Tuesday October 6 – Sunday October 11 | Free

FLY ASIA 2026 @ BEXCO

Korea’s biggest startup and entrepreneurship conference returns to BEXCO, bringing together founders, investors, and tech industry leaders from across Asia for two days of talks, networking, and exhibitions.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8

BOUNCE 2026 @ BEXCO

A major trampoline, action sports, and leisure industry expo at BEXCO running alongside FLY ASIA.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Wednesday and Thursday, October 7–8

Fall in Gwangalli 2026 @ Gwangalli Beach

A three-day autumn festival at Gwangalli Beach — one of Busan’s most iconic locations — featuring outdoor performances, food, and activities to celebrate the season at the waterfront.

Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong-gu | Thursday–Saturday, October 8–10

2026 Gijang Imrang Wellness Festival @ Imrang Beach

A wellness-themed outdoor festival at Imrang Beach in Gijang, featuring health, nature, and lifestyle activities over three days.

Imrang Beach, Gijang-gun | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

23rd Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO

Korea’s biggest international food industry expo opens at BEXCO, showcasing food products, trends, and innovations from Korean and international exhibitors. Open to the public with tastings and food culture events.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2026 @ BEXCO

A live culinary competition featuring top chefs from across Korea and the region, running alongside the Busan International Food Expo.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

2026 Busan MBC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO

A wedding industry showcase featuring venues, bridal fashion, catering, and honeymoon planning. Open to the public.

BEXCO Exhibition Hall 2, Hall 5A, Haeundae-gu | Friday–Sunday, October 9–11

2026 Busan One Month Festival — Our Neighborhood Culture Salon Festa @ Small Venues Citywide

A month-long performance festival running every day throughout October at small neighbourhood performance venues across Busan, presented by the Busan Small Theater Association. A great way to discover local performing arts off the main circuit.

Small neighbourhood performance venues throughout Busan | Through October 31

21st Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) @ BEXCO

Asia’s premier film and content industry market, running alongside BIFF and bringing together buyers, sellers, and distributors of Asian film and TV content from across the region.

BEXCO, Haeundae-gu | Saturday–Tuesday, October 10–13

Dalmaji Culture Festa ‘Half-price Travel’ @ Haeundae Dalmaji-gil

The weekly autumn cultural programme continues along the scenic Dalmaji coastal road every Saturday through November 21.

Haeundae Dalmaji-gil | Every Saturday | Free

2026 Busan Pork Soup (Gukbap) Festival — Gukbap Week @ Citywide

The first two weeks of Busan’s beloved Pork Soup Festival run this week, with nationwide online and offline voting to determine the TOP 10 and TOP 3 gukbap restaurants in Busan. The Gukbap Showcase offline experience event (sales booths, cooking shows) follows October 16–18 at Busan BIFC 2.

Citywide | Gukbap Week: September 28 – October 14

2026 Starry Night Busan Night Market @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park

A beautiful autumn night market at the Lotus Flower Garden in Hwamyeong Ecological Park. Open every Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sundays 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. through October 18.

Lotus Flower Garden, Hwamyeong Ecological Park | Through Sunday October 18 | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Culture Camping @ Millak Waterside Park

Weekend relaxation spaces, hands-on activities, and live performances. Running through October 5.

Suyeong-gu | Through October 5

40 Steps Flea Market @ 40 Steps Culture & Tourism Street

A recurring creative market featuring handmade goods, accessories, and craft items in a historic downtown setting.

Nampo-dong | Tuesdays & Thursdays through November, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Gorilla Running Club @ Gorilla Beach

Community coastal run from Haeundae toward Gwangalli, bringing runners together along the seaside route.

Haeundae-gu | Monday

Trivia @ HQ

Midweek pub quiz night featuring rotating categories and a lively Gwangalli crowd.

Nam-gu | Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach

The drone show returns to its regular schedule with a new time.

Gwangalli Beach | Saturday, 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With

Language exchange and culture program every Friday night.

Kyungsung University Area | Friday, 7:00 p.m.