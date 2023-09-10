What’s On in Busan: September 11 – September 17

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

2023 Candlelight @ Nurimaru APEC House – Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Saturday and Hisaishizo’s best work on Sunday are taking place. Nurimaru APEC House, Haeundae, Friday and Saturday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

BAP Union @ Busan International Cruise Terminal — Peru’s diplomatic ship offers a free boarding experience. Busan International Cruise Terminal, Yeongdo-gu, Through Wednesday

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Namhae-ro Store @ Haeridan-gil — Namhae-gun and the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation are hosting a 14-day pop-up store on Haeridan-gil, Busan, from the 11th to the 24th, with the theme of “Going to Namhae to Savor Beer”. Haeundae, Through September 24

Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30

Interior Design Korea Busan @ BEXCO — Interior Design Korea is a platform where interior products such as interior finishing materials, furniture, home appliances, and accessories that make up a space are gathered in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

20th International Microscopy Congress @ BEXCO — This year’s subject is Scientific Innovation and Convergence through Microscopy Platform. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Friday

2023 Busan Korea Build @ BEXCO — Yeongnam region’s first and largest architecture and interior exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

BOUNCE 2023 @ Busan Eurasia Platform, Asti Hotel — The event is a key fixture in Busan’s startup ecosystem, focusing on the theme of “Local Startup Ecosystem” and fostering connections within the industry. Busan Eurasia Platform, Asti Hotel, Thursday through Saturday

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023

Busan Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — The 4th edition of the food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Keijou Kawashima’s Solo Exhibition @ Gallery idm — Kawashima’s sculptures, crafted from wood, glass, and stainless steel, draw inspiration from plants, animals, and insects. Gallery idm, Haeundae-gu, Through September 27

Kim Pan-ki’s Invited Solo Exhibition @ Ocean Gallery LCT — Delve into the fusion of tradition and modernity in ceramics as Kim Pan-ki showcases his innovative pottery. Ocean Gallery LCT, Haeundae-gu, Through September 30

Yoon Sangryeol’s Solo Exhibition ‘A little brighter, A little darker’ @ Date Gallery —Yoon Sangryeol’s works, a harmony of analog and digital techniques, offer a unique visual experience. Date Gallery, Haeundae-gu, Through October 10

Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —

Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22

Kim Hyo-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Still, nach wie vor’ @ J Studio — Kim Hyo-eun’s exhibition captures the essence of existence and relationships in everyday life. J Studio, Dong-gu, Through September 19

Park Ji-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Breath’ @ Art Sohyang — Park Ji-eun’s works depict the ebb and flow of emotions using food and urban scenery. Art Sohyang, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery

Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography

Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

Eric Johansson Photo Exhibition ‘Make Believe’ @ Busan Cultural Center Exhibition — Immerse yourself in the surreal world of Erik Johansson’s photography. Busan Cultural Center Exhibition, Nam-gu, Through October 8

Jeje’s Solo Exhibition ‘Children of the Forest’ @ Soul Art Space — Admire the sculpted reflections of the artist’s thoughts and emotions at Haeundae-gu Soul Art Space until September 16. Soul Art Space, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16

Kim Eung-gi, Kim Si-young, Yuri, and Seo Yu-jeong Group Exhibition ‘RESONANCE 23’ @ Gallery Joy — Explore the resonance of diverse artistry at the gallery. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 24.

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The ‘2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday from June 27th to September 5th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.