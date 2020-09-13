What’s On in Busan: September 14 – September 20

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

Update: Social distancing measures have been extended to September 20 for cultural facilities.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Wednesday National Gugak Center Concert: September 9 — Canceled

AI Korea: September 17-19 — Postponed until 2021, though conferences are moved online

Events Happening

AI Korea 2020 — Exhibitions of the festival are moving online this Thursday to Saturday.

New Normality @ Art Gallery 219 — Four local artists present their ideas on what the new normal could be in these challenging times. Art Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, September 19 – 21, September 25 – 27

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is expected to open this weekend pending the opening of museums.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until further notice

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until further notice

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice