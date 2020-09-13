Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: September 14 – September 20

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

Update: Social distancing measures have been extended to September 20 for cultural facilities.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Wednesday National Gugak Center Concert: September 9 — Canceled

AI Korea: September 17-19 — Postponed until 2021, though conferences are moved online

Events Happening

AI Korea 2020 — Exhibitions of the festival are moving online this Thursday to Saturday.

New Normality @ Art Gallery 219 — Four local artists present their ideas on what the new normal could be in these challenging times. Art Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, September 19 – 21, September 25 – 27

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is expected to open this weekend pending the opening of museums.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until further notice

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until further notice

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice

