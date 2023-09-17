What’s On in Busan: September 18 – September 24

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Deutsche Radio Philharmonie with Son Yeol-eum @ Busan Citizens Hall – Pianist Son Yeol-eum, Pianist joins the Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Orchestra. Busan Citizens Hall, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 603rd Subscription Concert features an all-Tchaikovsky program. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Pansori @ Busan National Gukak Center — Traditional Korean music performed by Canadians and Senegalese play a free performance. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Constantinople & Abalye Cissoko @ Busan National Gukak Center — Lee Ja-ram plays a free performance. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

BIFF Tickers Open This Week Wednesday and Friday — Click here for more info

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Namhae-ro Store @ Haeridan-gil — Namhae-gun and the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation are hosting a 14-day pop-up store on Haeridan-gil, Busan, from the 11th to the 24th, with the theme of “Going to Namhae to Savor Beer”. Haeundae, Through September 24

Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30

HUPO Busan 2023 @ BEXCO — The 22nd Human Proteome Organization World Congress will be held at the BEXCO Convention Hall. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Thursday

2023 World City Brand Forum in Busan @ Westin Joseon Hotel — World-class city branding, design, and marketing experts visit Busan to explore ways to strengthen city competitiveness and improve quality of life with the public and private sectors. Westin Joseon Hotel, Haeundae, Monday

2023 Busan International Architecture Festival @ BEXCO — This year’s edition runs under the theme “Busan Style – Busan Lifestyle & Architecture”. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

2023 Busan Cobe Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Pet Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest for your pets. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Through Sunday

Busan Cat Show @ BEXCO — Get some new fun things for your feline friend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Through Sunday

2023 World Knowledge Forum Busan @ Paradise Hotel — This theme of “Next Generation ESG: Beyond Threats Toward New Opportunities” highlights this year’s forum. Paradise Hotel, Haeundae, Thursday

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, September 23, 2023 – February 18, 2024

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Keijou Kawashima’s Solo Exhibition @ Gallery idm — Kawashima’s sculptures, crafted from wood, glass, and stainless steel, draw inspiration from plants, animals, and insects. Gallery idm, Haeundae-gu, Through September 27

Kim Pan-ki’s Invited Solo Exhibition @ Ocean Gallery LCT — Delve into the fusion of tradition and modernity in ceramics as Kim Pan-ki showcases his innovative pottery. Ocean Gallery LCT, Haeundae-gu, Through September 30

Yoon Sangryeol’s Solo Exhibition ‘A little brighter, A little darker’ @ Date Gallery —Yoon Sangryeol’s works, a harmony of analog and digital techniques, offer a unique visual experience. Date Gallery, Haeundae-gu, Through October 10

Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —

Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22

Kim Hyo-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Still, nach wie vor’ @ J Studio — Kim Hyo-eun’s exhibition captures the essence of existence and relationships in everyday life. J Studio, Dong-gu, Through September 19

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery

Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography

Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

Eric Johansson Photo Exhibition ‘Make Believe’ @ Busan Cultural Center Exhibition — Immerse yourself in the surreal world of Erik Johansson’s photography. Busan Cultural Center Exhibition, Nam-gu, Through October 8

Kim Eung-gi, Kim Si-young, Yuri, and Seo Yu-jeong Group Exhibition ‘RESONANCE 23’ @ Gallery Joy — Explore the resonance of diverse artistry at the gallery. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 24

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The ‘2023 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings’ at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Tuesday from June 27th to September 5th beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.