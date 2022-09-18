What’s On in Busan: September 19 – September 25

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Busan MARU International Music Festival 2022 @ Busan Cultural Center — One of the top symphony festivals in the nation, it attracts the world’s most talented musicians. Busan Cultural Center, August 30 through September 29

Maestro Chung Myung-whun Chamber Music Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — Enjoy a night of Brahms and Schubert classics. Busan Cultural Center, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Yang Sungwon & Enrico Pace Duo Recital @ Busan Cinema Center — Cellist Yang Sungwon and pianist Enrico Pace team up for a duo recital. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haps – Gorilla Business Networking Night @ Gorilla Brewing Company – Join us for a night of networking, good food and drink, and fun while meeting business people from the community. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

International Marine Debris Conference @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest professional expo on marine debris will be held at BEXCO for six days. BEXCO, Centum City, Through September 23

Busan Annual Market of Art @ Grand Josun Busan — This year’s art fair will showcase some 1,000 pieces of art from 60 galleries around the world. Grand Josun Hotel, Haeundae, Thursday through Sunday

Busan SUP Open @ Gwangalli Beach — The SUP Pro Championship and SUP Festival takes place at Gwangalli Beach this weekend. Gwangalli Beach, Friday through Sunday

Silent Beach Party @ Gwangalli Beach — Four DJ’s come to the beach for an evening silent party at the beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan Youth Week — Various events are held in various places in downtown Busan, such as conferences lectures & talks, youth space joint programs, and culture & performances. September 17-22

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Swedish Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 11th edition features seven classic films from the Scandanavian country. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 20 Busan International Photo Festival 2022 @ F1963 — Check out the best in photography at the yearly festival. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through October 16 Busan Biennale 2022 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, and locations in Yeongdo and Choryang — 64 artists and art collectives comprising 80 people from 25 countries who will be taking part in Busan Biennale 2022. Through November 6 Busan Startup Expo 2022 @ BEXCO — The 32nd edition of the start-up expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday Busan Baby & Kids Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your kid’s needs are at BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo @ Busan National Science Center — While understanding the scientific inventions that have led to human civilization, you can experience different contents that wish for success in hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25 Magic All Year Round @ Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater — ‘Magic All Year Round’ is a permanent performance program first introduced at the 17th Busan International Magic Festival this year. Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater, Weekends, Through October 30 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023 Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Designer Lee Woong-ryeol and artist Kwak Eve present their exhibition at the outdoor park. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through October 23

2nd New Relic Introduction Exhibition @ Busan Museum — “Father’s Dream in the Notebook: Lee Sangmin Donation Exhibition” showcases a son’s cherished collectibles and notebooks over the past 50 years. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through October 16

2022 Citizen Sharing Market @ Song Sang-hyeon Square — Ordinary citizens, social enterprises, non-profit organizations, and children’s marketplaces where children directly participate in sales where recyclable household items such as clothes, bags, and books are sold, and an event to exchange waste batteries and paper packs is held to promote the habit of separate disposal in daily life. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Everything Makes Each Other @ Busan Museum of Art — Through the collection of the Busan Museum of Art, you can see the history of Busan from the Japanese colonial period to the present. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by many cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Bucheon International Comics Festival — YouTube Channel

2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest Winner Videos — Link