What’s On in Busan: September 21 – September 27

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

Update: Social distancing measures have been extended to September 27 for cultural facilities.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Wednesday National Gugak Center Concert: September 9 — Canceled

AI Korea: September 17-19 — Postponed until 2021, though conferences are moved online

Events Happening

Online: 2020 Korea Quarantine Products Exhibition — Exhibitions of the festival are moving online this Wednesday to Friday.

New Normality @ Art Gallery 219 — Four local artists present their ideas on what the new normal could be in these challenging times. Art Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, September 25 – 27

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is hosting its exhibition online.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Love 195 Series — Enjoy an online exhibition from artist Lee Sang-yeob online as part of the 2020 Hongti Art Center Relay Solo Exhibition.

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

On the Road Busan Contest — Win food prizes daily from BeFM radio’s On the Road Busan. Monday through Friday, 9:05 am to 11 am

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until further notice

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until further notice

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

