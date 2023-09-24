What’s On in Busan: September 25 – October 1

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Events Happening

Chuseok Special Performance: Korean Music & Dance @ Busan National Gukak Center — A special traditional performance takes place on Chuseok Day. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Friday, 3 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Haps-ECCK Informal Business Networking Night @ Gorilla Brewing — Join us for an informal night of networking with Haps and the European Chamber of Commerce. Gorilla Brewing, Gwangalli, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

2023 Special Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Spears and Shields @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was prepared to examine the meaning of weapons such as spears and shields during the Three Kingdoms period. Bokcheon Museum, September 26-November 9

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, September 26-December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, September 26-December 17

70th Anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance: ‘We Go Together!’ @ Busan United Nations Peace Memorial Hall — A special photo exhibition celebrating 70 years of the ROK-US alliance. Busan United Nations Peace Memorial Hall, Nam-gu, September 26-October 15

18th BIMF: Chuseok Special Magic Fantasia @ Busan Citizen’s Hall — A special magic show for the holidays. Busan Citizen’s Hall, Busanjin-gu, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, September 23, 2023 – February 18, 2024

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Keijou Kawashima’s Solo Exhibition @ Gallery idm — Kawashima’s sculptures, crafted from wood, glass, and stainless steel, draw inspiration from plants, animals, and insects. Gallery idm, Haeundae-gu, Through September 27

Kim Pan-ki’s Invited Solo Exhibition @ Ocean Gallery LCT — Delve into the fusion of tradition and modernity in ceramics as Kim Pan-ki showcases his innovative pottery. Ocean Gallery LCT, Haeundae-gu, Through September 30

Yoon Sangryeol’s Solo Exhibition ‘A little brighter, A little darker’ @ Date Gallery —Yoon Sangryeol’s works, a harmony of analog and digital techniques, offer a unique visual experience. Date Gallery, Haeundae-gu, Through October 10

Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —

Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery

Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography

Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

Eric Johansson Photo Exhibition ‘Make Believe’ @ Busan Cultural Center Exhibition — Immerse yourself in the surreal world of Erik Johansson’s photography. Busan Cultural Center Exhibition, Nam-gu, Through October 8

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12, 2024

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Gorilla Running Club @ Gwangan Beach — Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach. Gwangalli, Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.