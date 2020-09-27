Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: September 28 – October 4

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

Update: Social distancing measures have been extended to September 27 for cultural facilities.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

None.

Events Happening

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is hosting its exhibition online.

Carlos Cruz-Diaz Exhibition @ Art Soyhang — Enjoy the beauty of color through Op-kinetic art from this masterful Venezuelan artist. Art Sohyang, Haeundae, Through November 14th, Limited entry

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until further notice

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until further notice

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice

Haps Staff
