What’s On in Busan: September 5 – September 11

Here is what’s going on around the city this week.

Please Note: Some schedules this week may be altered due to the Chuseok holidays.

Events Happening

Chuseok Special Performance: Korean Music & Dance @ Busan National Gukak Center — A special traditional event will take place this Saturday. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m

Busan MARU International Music Festival 2022 @ Busan Cultural Center — One of the top symphony festivals in the nation, it attracts the world’s most talented musicians. Busan Cultural Center, August 30 through September 29

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 7 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Shakespeare in Movies @ Busan Cinema Center — 9 films will be screened as part of the special event. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 18 Busan Biennale 2022 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, and locations in Yeongdo and Choryang — 64 artists and art collectives comprising 80 people from 25 countries who will be taking part in Busan Biennale 2022. Through November 6 2022 FIATA World Congress @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest professional expo on freight will be held at BEXCO for five days. BEXCO, Centum City, September 11-16 Magic All Year Round @ Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater — ‘Magic All Year Round’ is a permanent performance program first introduced at the 17th Busan International Magic Festival this year. Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater, Weekends, Through October 30 I Got Lucky in the Full Moon @ Busan Museum of Art — This event consists of a variety of participatory events such as an Outdoor Folk Play Hanmadang, Chuseok Full Moon Lucky Card and Cultural Experience Center. Busan Museum of Art, September 9-12 Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023 Heavy Objects: Wooden Furniture of Joseon @ Busan Museum of Art — About 50 pieces of wooden furniture from the city museum’s collection, such as Jang, Nong, Bandchi, and Soban are exhibited in the Special Exhibition Room of the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, July 29 through September 12 Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30 Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m. Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Designer Lee Woong-ryeol and artist Kwak Eve present their exhibition at the outdoor park. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through October 23

2nd New Relic Introduction Exhibition @ Busan Museum — “Father’s Dream in the Notebook: Lee Sangmin Donation Exhibition” showcases a son’s cherished collectibles and notebooks over the past 50 years. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through October 16

2022 Citizen Sharing Market @ Song Sang-hyeon Square — Ordinary citizens, social enterprises, non-profit organizations, and children’s marketplaces where children directly participate in sales where recyclable household items such as clothes, bags, and books are sold, and an event to exchange waste batteries and paper packs is held to promote the habit of separate disposal in daily life. Song Sang Hyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Outdoor Project @ Busan Station-Eurasia Platform Media Wall — This exhibition, presented at the Busan Eurasia Platform outdoor media wall, is an exhibition of contemporary artists, and was prepared in cooperation with the Busan Facilities Corporation, a media wall operating organization, to broaden the spectrum of exhibitions and present the possibility of meeting artworks anywhere, including local public platforms. Busan Station, Through December 31

Everything Makes Each Other @ Busan Museum of Art — Through the collection of the Busan Museum of Art, you can see the history of Busan from the Japanese colonial period to the present. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16

On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by many cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18

Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum will hold a special exhibition ‘Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo’ at the Busan Fishing Village Folklore Center. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Hwamyeong-dong, Through February 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition attempts to overcome inequality in leisure activities and show an alternative algorithm that art museums can propose. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Trivia @ HQ — The weekly trivia night returns to Thursday nights. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, 9 p.m.

