What’s On in Busan: September 6 – September 12

Please Note: The city of Busan has lowered its social distance level to level 3 from midnight so some events may be canceled or scaled back. Read more here.

Revamped Social Distancing Level in the Busan Area: Level 3 until October 4th.

Events Happening

2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival — The 2021 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) will be held from August 27 to September 26 at venues all around the city. Through September 26

Open Mic @ Basement — Head on out to hear some live local talent in PNU. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Open Mic @ Ol’55 — Open mic returns to Ol’55 each Wednesday evening. Ol’55, KSU, Wednesday. 8 p.m.

Busan International Photo Festival 2021 — This year’s theme is “ANTHROPOCENE Ⅱ_ See Our Planet”. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Through September 26

Swedish Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center presents the 10th edition with 10 films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, September 9 – 15

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2021 @ Busan e-Sports Arena — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held each year in Busan. Busan e-Sports Arena, Busan-jin-gu, September 9 – 11

Photography of Limb Eung-sik @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — A new photo exhibit under the theme “Busan to Seoul”. Busan Citizens’ Hall, September 10 – October 24

Living and Lifestyle @ BEXCO — Starting in 1991, Busan Korea Build, the largest architectural exhibition in Busan and Yeongnam, has been a bridgehead for Busan and Yeongnam regions and a marketplace for local market revitalization for the past 30 years. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Pet Show 2021 @ BEXCO — An exhibition introducing the latest products and trends in the pet industry to consumers. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Cat Show 2021 @ BEXCO — Check out everything for your cat’s needs this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Free Outdoor Movie Screenings @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2021 Free Outdoor Movie Screenings at the Busan Cinema Center will be held weekly every Wednesday from June to September beginning at 8 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Wednesday, Through September 15

Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum’s 2nd New Collection of Artifacts in 2021 features a historic map of Busan-po Choryang Hwagan. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 17

Magnum in Paris @ Busan Cultural Center — This exhibition shows the metamorphoses of the city through the work of collected Magnum photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 10

Beetles, the most dominant @ Busan National Science Museum — An exhibition that will give you an opportunity to learn more about the reasons for the success and diversity of beetles. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through September 26

Imagine the Abyss @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Enjoy a Media Art Special Exhibition of Korea National Maritime Museum 2021. Korea National Maritime Museum, Yeongdo, Through October 10

The Nature of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — Three themes provide the backdrop of nature being shown through art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 12

Sustainable Museum: Art and Environment @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — The newest exhibition features pieces from art and the environment. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through September 22, 2021

2020-2021 Imagination & Racing Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun event for kids of all ages. BEXCO, Centum City, Through October 17, 2021

Ladies Night @ Basement — Drink specials for the ladies every Thursday evening. Basement, PNU, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Yoga @ Studio Lux – A weekly class in English for yoga enthusiasts. Studio Lux, Kyodae, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Yoga Yacht Class @ Suyeong Yacht Center — Start your day off by taking a yoga class beginning at 9 a.m. before taking a cruise that departs from the Busan Yacht Center around the waters of the city until 11 a.m. to relieve your daily stress. Busan Yacht Center, Suyeong-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel

Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage