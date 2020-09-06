Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: September 7 – September 13

Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.

Haps Staff

As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.

Update: Social distancing measures have been extended to September 20 for cultural facilities.

Scheduled events canceled or postponed this week:

Wednesday National Gugak Center Concert: September 9 — Canceled

2020 Matinee Concert: September 8 @ Busan Cinema Center — Canceled

Kim Sunwook Piano Recital: September 8 @ Busan Cinema Center — Canceled

2020 Busan Maru International Music Festival: Postponed to September or October

2020 Global Gathering: September 13 @ Nuri Maru APEC House — Canceled, however online exhibition will be announced

Events Happening

Busan International Dance Festival — The festival is moving online this Friday and Saturday.

Busan Bienalle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Old Town, Yeongdo Harbor — Busan Bienalle is expected to open this weekend pending the opening of museums.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Here is a list of cultural places with exhibitions that are temporarily closed around Busan:

Busan Museum, Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum, and Busan Citizens Park Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Museum of Art — Closed until further notice

Busan Marine Natural History Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan Cinema Center — Closed until further notice

Busan National Science Museum — Closed until further notice

Korea National Maritime Museum — Closed until further notice

Busan National Gugak Center — Closed until further notice

Travel

