What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Open Mic @ HQ Gwangan – Let the world hear your voice at the monthly open mic. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Wuda and Poopoo @ Ovatgarde – An interesting night of music is to be had at Ovantgarde this evening. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9 p.m.

Regular Cultural Performances @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy a special performance of Anjeun-gut Binari, tightrope walking, Pansori, and Utdari Nonga. Busan National Gugak Center, Friday and Saturday

6th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — Two performances of the Opera Gala Show by Korean Symphony Orchestra take place this Saturday. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Eulsukdo, Saturday 2 and 6 p.m.

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Moonlight Cinema @ Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform – The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan. Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house, Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform, Busanjin-gu, Through August 16

Retrospective on Wim Wenders @ Busan Cinema Center – 18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 2

Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center – Films dedicated to the waters are featured. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, July 23-25

A Midsummer Night’s Dream @ Busan Cultural Center – Performed by the Seoul Ballet Theater, it was selected by the Korean Cultural and Arts Centers Association as a performance program of excellence, due to its costumes, dancing and set design. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO – The 16th edition features great coffee and desserts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO – Check out the latest in Furniture, Lighting, Tableware, Interior Materials/Decoration, and Accessories. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

1st Anniversary Party @ Latin Party – Help celebrate their 1st anniversary with food and drink specials. Latin Party, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.

6th Anniversary Party @ HQ Gwangan – Join a happy 6th anniversary to our friends at HQ Bar. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan Rock and Beer International Party @ LA Bar and Grill – Meet people from around the world this Saturday night. LA Bar and Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Havana Night @ Yaman – Havana Night is a tropical vibe inspired party bringing together the sounds of the tropics. Yaman, Seomyeon, Saturday, 10 p.m.

Busan Roundtable @ Story Pal Cafe, The Cave – Busan Roundtable is hosting another event this Sunday afternoon at Storypal Cafe, The Cave Busan from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Marine City. Story Pal Cafe, The Cave, Marine City, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Vision & Perspective: STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND @ Busan Museum of Art – The exhibition features artists Kwon Hahyung, No Suin, Moon Jiyoung, Ryu Minhae, Ha Minji, and Han Sol. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 4

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Emotion in Motion @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibit features drawings from artists Jeong Chan-ho + Kim su, Kim Hyun-myung, Yun Sung-feel, Chang Jia, Jung Sung-yoon, Choi Su-hwan, Choi Chongwoon, and Bill Viola. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Concerning the Art @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan is hosting its latest exhibition “Concerning the ART” until July 26. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

2020 Collection Confronting Today’s Questions @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – The exhibition aims both to generate dialogue with and between the citizens of Busan and to encapsulate the identity of the museum. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through July 26

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.