What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

July Acoustic Showcase @ Ol’55 — Three talented musicians take the stage for a night of great music. Ol’55, Kyungsung, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival 2022 — The yearly film festival for kids returns at the Busan Cinema Center, Open Cinema at Daecheon-cheon Stream in Buk-gu, and the Open Cinema at Yurari Square in Jung-gu. July 8-17

Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30

Let’s BIKY With the 4 pm Duo @ Busan Cinema Center — BeFM is holding an event this Saturday afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Busan Cinema Center as part of the Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.