What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

8th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s performance is “Die Zauberflöte fun for the whole family”. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday, 4 p.m

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 589th subscription concert features Dvorak / Cello Concerto in B minor, Op.104 and Dvorak / Symphony No.7 in D minor, Op.70. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival 2022 — The yearly film festival for kids returns at the Busan Cinema Center, Open Cinema at Daecheon-cheon Stream in Buk-gu, and the Open Cinema at Yurari Square in Jung-gu. July 8-17

Busan International Motor Show @ BEXCO — The motor show returns after four years, though on a much smaller scale. BEXCO, Centum City, July 15-24

Korean-French Art Connection @ Kumuda Concert Hall, and Artichul Cultural Complex — Check out a collaboration between French artist and sound designer David Lavaysse, musician Sebastien Daillet, sound composer Félix Gensollen, and Korean performers “So what 5”, Manhwa artist “Odyssey” and more. Kumuda Concert Hall, and Artichul Cultural Complex, Haeundae, Tuesday and Thursday

4seidon @ Lotte Cinema Drive — The event features a huge waterslide and swimming pool as part of the festivities and this year features two stages featuring hip hop and DJ performances. Lotte Cinema Drive, Gijang, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.