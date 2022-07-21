What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

8th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s performance is “Pagliacci”. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

World Competition Winner Series Ⅲ – Lim Jiyoung and Hong Minsoo Duo Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Violinist Lim Jiyoung and pianist Hong Minsoo present their Duo Recital. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Hans Zimmer Game Image·OST Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a collection fo Hans Zimmer’s greatest hits. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 7 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Arab Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 11th edition of the festival features seven great films from Arab cinema. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through Sunday

Busan International Motor Show @ BEXCO — The motor show returns after four years, though on a much smaller scale. BEXCO, Centum City, July 15-24

Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.