What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

8th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s final performance is “La Bohème”. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Hisaishi Joe Movie Music Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — Three performances of the Japanese conductor’s greatest hits. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The opening film “Soul of the Ocean” and closing film “Dusk stone” highlight this year’s festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Sea Festival — Events take place around the city’s beaches as the summer’s biggest festival gets underway. July 30 through August 7

Busan Larkspur International Film Festival @ Dadaepo Beach — A film festival dedicated to the environment takes place this weekend. Dadaepo Beach, Thursday through Sunday

Startup Weekend Busan Big Data for Good @ Busan Big Data Innovation Center — Three days of business networking opportunities takes place this weekend. Busan Big Data Innovation Center, Friday through Sunday

Busan Waterbomb Festival @ Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium — A big night of music and fun is in store as Waterbomb Festival returns to Busan. Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 12 p.m.

International Forum for Busan UNESCO Global Geoparks @ BEXCO — A gathering of experts presenting ideas about UNESCO Global Geoparks. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Sea of Sakhalin @ Anderson Theater — The play tells the story of the struggles of the people of Sakhalin Island who were forcibly conscripted during the Japanese Colonial period. Anderson Theater, Gijang, Friday through Sunday, 5 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.