What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
8th Eulsukdo Opera Festival @ Eulsukdo Cultural Center — This week’s final performance is “La Bohème”. Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Hisaishi Joe Movie Music Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — Three performances of the Japanese conductor’s greatest hits. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.
2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Korea International Ocean Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The opening film “Soul of the Ocean” and closing film “Dusk stone” highlight this year’s festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan Sea Festival — Events take place around the city’s beaches as the summer’s biggest festival gets underway. July 30 through August 7
Busan Larkspur International Film Festival @ Dadaepo Beach — A film festival dedicated to the environment takes place this weekend. Dadaepo Beach, Thursday through Sunday
Startup Weekend Busan Big Data for Good @ Busan Big Data Innovation Center — Three days of business networking opportunities takes place this weekend. Busan Big Data Innovation Center, Friday through Sunday
Busan Waterbomb Festival @ Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium — A big night of music and fun is in store as Waterbomb Festival returns to Busan. Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 12 p.m.
International Forum for Busan UNESCO Global Geoparks @ BEXCO — A gathering of experts presenting ideas about UNESCO Global Geoparks. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
Sea of Sakhalin @ Anderson Theater — The play tells the story of the struggles of the people of Sakhalin Island who were forcibly conscripted during the Japanese Colonial period. Anderson Theater, Gijang, Friday through Sunday, 5 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Culture and Art Flea Market @ Busan Citizens Park — A culture and art flea market will be held at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday from the 18th until the end of October. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through October
Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, July 9 – October 30
Heavy Objects: Wooden Furniture of Joseon @ Busan Museum of Art — About 50 pieces of wooden furniture from the city museum’s collection, such as Jang, Nong, Bandchi, and Soban are exhibited in the Special Exhibition Room of the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, July 29 through September 12
2nd New Relic Introduction Exhibition @ Busan Museum — “Father’s Dream in the Notebook: Lee Sangmin Donation Exhibition” showcases a son’s cherished collectibles and notebooks over the past 50 years. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through October 16
Everything Makes Each Other @ Busan Museum of Art — Through the collection of the Busan Museum of Art, you can see the history of Busan from the Japanese colonial period to the present. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16
Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30
I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16
On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7
Online Performances to Watch
Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel
National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel
Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)
Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel
Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage
AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage
Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.