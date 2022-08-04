What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Dadaepo Folk-Rock Concert @ Dadaepo Beach — This week’s final performance is “La Bohème”. Dadaepo Beach, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.and Sunday 7 p.m.

Dadaepo Hyeon-in Concert @ Songdo Beach — Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, a total of 15 teams will participate in this year’s event held on a special stage at Songdo Beach. Songdo Beach, Sunday, 7 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Dureraum Summer Special 2022: The African Odyssey @ Busan Cinema Center — 21 great films from Africa are screened until August 18. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 18 Busan Travel Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Five movies, food trucks, and a whole lot of fun this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Gijang Gaet Festival @ Ilgwang Beach — The sea village festival features a parade, music, and fun events for everyone. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Saturday and Sunday Art Fair @ Gallery Mac — An art fair in Busan that supports the trade of artworks at a reasonable price of about 100,000 won to help popularize the art collection has begun. Gallery Mac, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 21 Art in the Bay @ Bay 101 — The new concept art event is scheduled to feature exhibitions, auction shows, concerts, NFT, and donation events with around 60 artists participating. Bay 101, Haeundae, Through Sunday Busan Sea Festival — Events take place around the city’s beaches as the summer’s biggest festival gets underway. July 30 through August 7 International Astronomical Union XXXI General Assembly Busan 2022 @ BEXCO — The world’s largest international academic conference in the field of astronomy will be held at BEXCO from August 2nd. BEXCO, Centum City, August 2 – 11

Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekend performances take place at 5 p.m. until August 13. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 13, 5 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.