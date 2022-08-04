What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Dadaepo Folk-Rock Concert @ Dadaepo Beach — This week’s final performance is “La Bohème”. Dadaepo Beach, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.and Sunday 7 p.m.
Dadaepo Hyeon-in Concert @ Songdo Beach — Celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, a total of 15 teams will participate in this year’s event held on a special stage at Songdo Beach. Songdo Beach, Sunday, 7 p.m.
2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Dureraum Summer Special 2022: The African Odyssey @ Busan Cinema Center — 21 great films from Africa are screened until August 18. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 18
Busan Travel Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Five movies, food trucks, and a whole lot of fun this weekend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Gijang Gaet Festival @ Ilgwang Beach — The sea village festival features a parade, music, and fun events for everyone. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang, Saturday and Sunday
Art Fair @ Gallery Mac — An art fair in Busan that supports the trade of artworks at a reasonable price of about 100,000 won to help popularize the art collection has begun. Gallery Mac, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 21
Art in the Bay @ Bay 101 — The new concept art event is scheduled to feature exhibitions, auction shows, concerts, NFT, and donation events with around 60 artists participating. Bay 101, Haeundae, Through Sunday
Busan Sea Festival — Events take place around the city’s beaches as the summer’s biggest festival gets underway. July 30 through August 7
International Astronomical Union XXXI General Assembly Busan 2022 @ BEXCO — The world’s largest international academic conference in the field of astronomy will be held at BEXCO from August 2nd. BEXCO, Centum City, August 2 – 11
Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekend performances take place at 5 p.m. until August 13. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 13, 5 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Culture and Art Flea Market @ Busan Citizens Park — A culture and art flea market will be held at Busan Citizens Park every Saturday from the 18th until the end of October. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through October
Snoopy, Beyond the Space @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — An exhibition celebrating the anniversary of Peanut’s favorite dog. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Busanjin-gu, Through September 11
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone shows are back on weekends on Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Through October 30
BMA Collection from Historically Created Relations @ Busan Museum of Art — Everything Affects Each Other is a collection exhibition to experiment the possibility of historical perception and description through collections of the Museum by re-interconnecting Busan art in the history of the emergence and the growth of Busan as a city. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 16
Heavy Objects: Wooden Furniture of Joseon @ Busan Museum of Art — About 50 pieces of wooden furniture from the city museum’s collection, such as Jang, Nong, Bandchi, and Soban are exhibited in the Special Exhibition Room of the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, July 29 through September 12
2nd New Relic Introduction Exhibition @ Busan Museum — “Father’s Dream in the Notebook: Lee Sangmin Donation Exhibition” showcases a son’s cherished collectibles and notebooks over the past 50 years. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through October 16
Everything Makes Each Other @ Busan Museum of Art — Through the collection of the Busan Museum of Art, you can see the history of Busan from the Japanese colonial period to the present. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16
Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30
I Go to the Museum of Art @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition was designed with the theme of ‘free time’ while noting that contemporary art museums are transforming into social spaces where various experiences are shared and is a programmatic exhibition that provides an ‘alternative leisure’ unique to the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 16
On My Way to the Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — The exhibition will showcase works by a large number of cultural artists from Busan, presenting the phenomenon of leisure and its trends in various ways. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through October 18
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Highlighting Korean Contemporary Artist IV: Lee Hyungkoo @ Busan Museum of Art Museum — Artist Lee Hyungkoo is highlighted at the 4th edition of the special exhibition series on Korean artists. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through August 7
Online Performances to Watch
NC vs Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants need to begin a final push to chase the last playoff spot in this series with NC. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 5 p.m.
2022 Night Race in Busan @ Gwangalli Beach — The annual Night Race in Busan returns this Saturday. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Laochra Busan Gaelic Football Club Training @ Samnak Ecological Park — Laochra Busan Gaelic Football squad holds their Sunday morning training for those interested. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang, Saturday, 11 a.m.
