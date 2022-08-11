What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Blue Planet Future Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — ‘The Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan’, the world’s first environmental film festival that deals with the current climate crisis head-on, will take place from August 11th through the 15th at the Busan Cinema Center and Busan Citizens Park. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 11-15 Green Life Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Check out the Green Life Show taking place at Dureraum Square of the Busan Cinema Center throughout the Blue Planet Future Festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 11-15 Art Fair @ Gallery Mac — An art fair in Busan that supports the trade of artworks at a reasonable price of about 100,000 won to help popularize the art collection has begun. Gallery Mac, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 21

Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekend performances take place at 5 p.m. until August 13. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Through August 13, 5 p.m.

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovatgarde — The monthly comedy night returns this Friday evening. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung University district, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.