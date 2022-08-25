What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Los Kimchileros & Latin Night @ Ol’55 — Enjoy a night of great Latin music at Ol’55. Ol’55, Saturday, 9 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Comedy Festival — The 10th edition of the comedy festival takes place at various locations around the city with the opening ceremony taking place this Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Outdoor Theatre of the Busan Cinema Center. Through August 28 Special Screening: The 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Ties between China and Korea @ Busan Cinema Center — 11 films will be screened as part of the special event. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 1 MAD Stars @ BEXCO — The large-scale advertising takes place this week at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday 2022 Global Healthcare Week @ BEXCO — The 14th International Welfare and Rehabilitation Senior Exhibition, 9th Busan International Anti-Aging Expo, 2022 Busan Cosmetics and Beauty Festival, and the private event 2022 K-Wellness Fair are held simultaneously, with a total of 145 organizations participating.. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Busan Science Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Under the theme of ‘Cine-Science Festival’, this science festival was designed to introduce science and technology applied to film production and to experience various scientific principles that can be seen in real films. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday Busan Heritage Night @ Provisional Capital Memorial Street and Busan Citizens Park — Busan Heritage Night is a cultural heritage program that takes place during the nighttime. As part of the Cultural Heritage Administration project, the event has taken place in Seo-gu since 2016. Provisional Capital Memorial Street, Seo-gu, and Busan Citizens Park, Friday and Saturday

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Expo Treasure Hunt — The Busan Metropolitan Government is holding a treasure hunt throughout the city to support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid and to introduce the city’s tourist attraction. Through August 31

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.