What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan MARU International Music Festival 2022 @ Busan Cultural Center — One of the top symphony festivals in the nation, it attracts the world’s most talented musicians. Busan Cultural Center, August 30 through September 29

World Competition Winner Series IV @ Busan Cultural Center — Ray Chen and Sunwoo Yekwon hold a duo recital Saturday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Saturday, 5 p.m.

2022 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert Series @ Busan Cinema Center — The outdoor concert series returns on designated Saturdays between May 14 and September 3, 2022. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through September 3

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Environment & Energy Tech 2022 @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest professional expo on the environment and energy, will be held at BEXCO for three days. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Seoul Sculpture Festa @ BEXCO — Korea’s largest sculpture festival where you can see 200 domestic and foreign sculptures will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, September 1-5 Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — Four days of sweet treats to be seen and tasted. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Busan Tourism Brand Showcase @ P.ARK — Join an event where you can share the charm of Busan and create a consensus by promoting the story of the birth of its new brand, experiential events, photo zones, and branding props exhibitions. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Friday through Sunday Busan Intercity Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — 31 original films from 13 cities around the world will be screened under the slogan of ‘Tomorrow’s Movie’. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Busan Indie Connect Festival 2022 @ Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center, Online — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan. Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center, Thursday through Sunday Beach Clean-up @ Gwangalli Beach — Join WellMi for a morning of beach cleanup followed by yoga and SUP. Gwangalli, Sunday, 9 a.m. Anniversary Party @ HQ — Come celebrate the 8th anniversary of one of Busan’s legendary expat bars. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m. Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.