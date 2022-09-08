What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: Some schedules this week may be altered due to the Chuseok holidays.

Chuseok Special Performance: Korean Music & Dance @ Busan National Gukak Center — A special traditional event will take place this Saturday. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

I Got Lucky in the Full Moon @ Busan Museum — This event consists of a variety of participatory events such as an Outdoor Folk Play Hanmadang, Chuseok Full Moon Lucky Card and Cultural Experience Center. Busan Museum, September 9-12 Chuseok Cultural Event @ Jeonggwan Museum — Jeonggwan Museum announced that it will hold a cultural event called “Moon Rabbit’s Wishing” for visitors to the museum during the Chuseok holiday from the 9th to the 12th in celebration of Chuseok, the nation’s biggest holiday. Jeonggwan Museum, September 9-12 Chuseok Event @ Taejeongdae — The Busan Tourism Organization will hold various events to help tourists and residents enjoy Taejongdae Recreation Area safely for the Chuseok holiday. Taejongdae, Yeongdo-gu, September 9-12 Beach Clean-up @ Gwangalli Beach — Join WellMi for a morning of beach cleanup followed by yoga and SUP. Gwangalli, Friday, 9 a.m. Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.