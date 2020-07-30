What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Acoustic Sunday @ HQ Gwangan – Acoustic Sunday returns with the sounds of Gino Brann. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Sunday, 5 p.m.

WinningShot and Sidecar @ HQ Gwangan – Two of the most fun pop-punk bands in the country hit the stage. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Gugak Performance: Byulha @ Busan Cinema Center – A 40-minute performance is scheduled this Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Moonlight Cinema @ Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform – The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan. Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house, Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform, Busanjin-gu, Through August 16

Retrospective on Wim Wenders @ Busan Cinema Center – 18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 2

Korea Southern Coast Cup 2020 @ Busan Yacht Club – Top sailors hit the seas to Tongyeong and back. Busan Yacht Club, Haeundae, July 31 – August 3

Kizomba Night @ HQ Gwangan – HQ will be hosting their second Kizomba night — the last one was an insanely fun all-night dance party. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Friday, 9 p.m.

Busan International Party and Language Exchange @ LA Bar and Grill – Meet people from around the world this Saturday night. LA Bar and Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Vision & Perspective: STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND @ Busan Museum of Art – The exhibition features artists Kwon Hahyung, No Suin, Moon Jiyoung, Ryu Minhae, Ha Minji, and Han Sol. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 4

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum – Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location. Bokcheon Museum, Through August 30

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

KIA Tigers vs. Lotte Giants @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants face a tough KIA squad for a three-game series in Sajik. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Ulsan vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look to get back on track versus table leaders Ulsan. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.