Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Acoustic Sunday @ HQ Gwangan – Acoustic Sunday returns with the sounds of Gino Brann. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Sunday, 5 p.m.

WinningShot and Sidecar @ HQ Gwangan – Two of the most fun pop-punk bands in the country hit the stage. HQ Bar, Gwangan, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Gugak Performance: Byulha @ Busan Cinema Center – A 40-minute performance is scheduled this Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Moonlight Cinema @ Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house and Hocheon Cultural Platform – The movies to be screened include outstanding short films under various themes, including those from the Busan International Short Film Festival (BISFF) as well as independent films produced in Busan. Cheonmasan Mountain Eco-house, Seo-gu and Hocheon Cultural Platform, Busanjin-gu, Through August 16

Retrospective on Wim Wenders @ Busan Cinema Center – 18 films from famed German filmmaker Wim Wenders will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 2

Korea Southern Coast Cup 2020 @ Busan Yacht Club – Top sailors hit the seas to Tongyeong and back. Busan Yacht Club, Haeundae, July 31 – August 3

Kizomba Night @ HQ Gwangan – HQ will be hosting their second Kizomba night — the last one was an insanely fun all-night dance party. HQ Gwangan, Gwangalli, Friday, 9 p.m.

Busan International Party and Language Exchange @ LA Bar and Grill – Meet people from around the world this Saturday night. LA Bar and Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Vision & Perspective: STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND @ Busan Museum of Art – The exhibition features artists Kwon Hahyung, No Suin, Moon Jiyoung, Ryu Minhae, Ha Minji, and Han Sol. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 4

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum – Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location. Bokcheon Museum, Through August 30

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

KIA Tigers vs. Lotte Giants @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants face a tough KIA squad for a three-game series in Sajik. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Ulsan vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – The IPark look to get back on track versus table leaders Ulsan. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Five Events to Look Forward to in August in Busan

Haps Staff -
Here are five events scheduled around Busan next month worth checking out.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Gugak Concert: Ensemble Byulha This Friday

Haps Staff -
Busan Museum is hosting a traditional music performance this Friday.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Temporarily Closed Until September 4

Haps Staff -
The Museum of Contemporary Art Busan will be temporarily closed due to preparations for Busan Biennale 2020 from Monday, July 27 to Friday, September 4.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: July 27 – August 2

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Photographer Profile: Inspiring Photos in Dadaepo From Soni Aditya

Jeff Liebsch -
When he's not studying as a PhD student at POSTECH in Pohang, Soni Aditya from India shows his passion through the lens taking fantastic photos from around the peninsula.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan International Fireworks Festival Could Be Moved to North Port to Save This Year’s Show

Haps Staff -
A proposal to save this year's Busan International Fireworks Festival has been submitted according to local media reports.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Opening of Grand Josun Hotel Next Month Unclear

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The opening of Shinsegae Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae, which is expected in Haeundae next month, remains unclear
Read more

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Acoustic Sundays at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
HQ is hosting "Acoustic Sunday's" on Sunday evenings.
Read more

Hapcheon’s Ghost Park is Canceled This Year

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Hapcheon-gun's in Gyeongnam province has canceled its popular Ghost Park this year.
Read more

부산시, 신발커스텀 메카 도시로 거듭난다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 신발 커스텀 비즈니스·문화 활성화 지원을 위해 한국신발관에 구축한 ‘Custom Shoes Lab’을 7월 30일 오전 10시 개소한다고 밝혔다
Read more
Busan
mist
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
88 %
1.5kmh
95 %
Fri
29 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Namhae’s Popular German Beer Festival Canceled This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Namhae-gun in Gyeongnam province has announced that this year's popular German Beer Festival has been canceled.
Read more

Busan Bites: Mangmi-dong’s Terarosa

Busan Bites Haps Staff -
Specialty coffees and teas, with delicious desserts, are all part of the charm in this unique cafe.
Read more

HQ Bar Begins New Happy Hour Dinner Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced their latest dinner promotion -- "HQ Hungry Happy Hour".
Read more

Eat Like a Local: “Beer Shop”, Gorilla Brewing Company’s New Summertime Pop-up

Dine & Drink Jeff Liebsch -
Gorilla Brewing Company has converted its old brewery into a collaboration pop-up shop featuring six great craft beers from across the country.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea