What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 27th edition of Asia’s large festival closes its 10-day run on Friday. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday

2022 Busan Fine Arts Festival and BFAA Art Fair @ BEXCO — Held until the 17th, this year’s Busan Fine Arts Festival will be the largest scale so far, featuring 570 artists, including 107 non-members.. BEXCO, Thursday through Monday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — A large scale drone show to promote the World Expo bid takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 9 p.m.

Busan International Travel Fair 2022 @ BEXCO — The largest international travel fair in Busan returns. BEXCO, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Jagalchi Festival @ Jagalchi Market — The Jagalchi Culture and Tourism Festival synonymous with “Oiso(Come), Boiso(See), Saiso(Enjoy)” is a seafood festival with various fun events. Jagalchi Market, Jung-gu, Thursday through Sunday

2022 Busan Chinatown Culture Festival @ Chinatown — The biggest Chinese gathering assembles across from Busan Station. Chinatown, Friday through Sunday

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival @ Dongnae Cultural Center, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong and Oncheonjang — Enjoy a taste of history at the annual festival. Dongnae Cultural Center, Plaza of Dongnae Eupseong and Oncheonjang, Friday through Sunday

Yeongdo Bridge Festival Yeongdo Amir Park, around Yeongdo-gu — The 30th edition of the Yeongdo Bridge Festival takes place this weekend. Yeongdo Amir Park, around Yeongdo-gu, Friday through Sunday

2022 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival @ Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong Historical Park — Known locally as the Eobang Festival, it pays homage to fisherman and the sea. Gwangalli Beach, Suyeong Historical Park, Friday through Sunday

Oktoberfest @ Hotel Nongshim — Oktoberfest returns to the Nongshim Hotel. Nongshim Hotel, Dongnae-gu, Thursday through Saturday

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20

Busan International Photo Festival 2022 @ F1963 — Check out the best in photography at the yearly festival. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through October 16