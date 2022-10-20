What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
2022 Busan Choral Festival & Competition @ Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater — A great week of choir music awaits. Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater, Wednesday through Saturday
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
2022 Busan Garden Expo @ Busan Citizens Park— Check out the beautiful fall flowers this weekend. Busan Citizens Park, Thursday through Sunday
Plantu @ Pusan National University — Plantu, author of the drawing on the front page of the French daily newspaper “Le Monde” for nearly 50 years, will be in Korea for the first time. Pusan National University, Friday, 4 p.m.
International Forum on Eco-Farming @ Wake up Citizens’ Culture Experience Exhibition Hall — The second edition of the international forum on eco-farming takes place in Gimhae this week. Wake up Citizens’ Culture Experience Exhibition Hall, Gimhae, Thursday and Friday
Ha Ha Hole @ Ovatgarde –– The city’s top funny men and women return for the monthly comedy night. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung University district, Friday, 9:30 p.m.
La La La Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — La La La Festival, the only festival themed around dessert goods in Korea, will open near Oncheoncheon stream under Pusan National University Station in Geumjeong-gu. Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday
Busan International Footwear, Techtextile & Fashion Exhibition @ BEXCO — Fashion week returns to BEXCO. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday
2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Show @ BEXCO — ASEAN fashion meets Fashion week in Korea. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday
Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Lots of tasty treats to sample this weekend. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday
Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2022 @ BEXCO — Some of the best chefs around compete for the title. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday
Busan Mackerel Festival @ Songdo Beach — Mackerel, the city fish of Busan, is in season in the autumn and visitors can taste variously cooked mackerel dishes at the festival. Around Songdo Beach, Seo-gu, Friday through Sunday
Africa Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — A free festival featuring great films from Africa. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through October 26
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show weekly takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Robot Show @ BEXCO — The 12th Robot Show returns. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday
World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20
Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November
Magic All Year Round @ Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater — ‘Magic All Year Round’ is a permanent performance program first introduced at the 17th Busan International Magic Festival this year. Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater, Weekends, Through October 30
Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30
Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4
Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition shows the past exchanges of maritime activities between the two countries. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through November 6
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023
Busan Biennale 2022 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, and locations in Yeongdo and Choryang — 64 artists and art collectives comprising 80 people from 25 countries who will be taking part in Busan Biennale 2022. Through November 6
“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25
Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Through October 30
Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Online Performances to Watch
Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament @ Geumjeong Sports Park Tennis Stadium — The ‘Busan Open’, which marks its 22nd anniversary this year, is a level 125 challenge that belongs to the highest level among the world’s men’s challenger competitions. Geumjeong Sports Park Tennis Stadium, Geumjeong-gu, Through Sunday
Busan Ocean Marathon @ BEXCO — A Saturday morning marathon goes over the Gwangan Bridge and through Gwangalli. Saturday, 8 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.