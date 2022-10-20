What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2022 Busan Garden Expo @ Busan Citizens Park— Check out the beautiful fall flowers this weekend. Busan Citizens Park, Thursday through Sunday

Plantu @ Pusan National University — Plantu, author of the drawing on the front page of the French daily newspaper “Le Monde” for nearly 50 years, will be in Korea for the first time. Pusan National University, Friday, 4 p.m.

International Forum on Eco-Farming @ Wake up Citizens’ Culture Experience Exhibition Hall — The second edition of the international forum on eco-farming takes place in Gimhae this week. Wake up Citizens’ Culture Experience Exhibition Hall, Gimhae, Thursday and Friday

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovatgarde –– The city’s top funny men and women return for the monthly comedy night. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung University district, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

La La La Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — La La La Festival, the only festival themed around dessert goods in Korea, will open near Oncheoncheon stream under Pusan National University Station in Geumjeong-gu. Oncheoncheon Stream, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Footwear, Techtextile & Fashion Exhibition @ BEXCO — Fashion week returns to BEXCO. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday

2022 ASEAN-Korea Fashion Show @ BEXCO — ASEAN fashion meets Fashion week in Korea. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Lots of tasty treats to sample this weekend. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2022 @ BEXCO — Some of the best chefs around compete for the title. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Busan Mackerel Festival @ Songdo Beach — Mackerel, the city fish of Busan, is in season in the autumn and visitors can taste variously cooked mackerel dishes at the festival. Around Songdo Beach, Seo-gu, Friday through Sunday

Africa Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — A free festival featuring great films from Africa. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through October 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show weekly takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Robot Show @ BEXCO — The 12th Robot Show returns. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20