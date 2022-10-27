What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Halloween — Plenty of events taking place this weekend that mostly take place Saturday night.

BeFM Halloween Parade @ Gwangalli Beach — A massive parade event takes place this weekend at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday

Busan-Taipei International Art Exchange Exhibition @ Busan City Hall — This year, 34 Busan artists and 41 Taiwanese artists will exhibit paintings and crafts. Busan City Hall, B2, Through Saturday

Busan Webtoon Festival @ KT& G Sangsangmadang, Busan eSports Arena — The 6th edition showcases webtoon artworks from about 120 artists along with talks and exhibitions. KT& G Sangsangmadang, Busan eSports Arena, through Sunday

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Through November 11

Break Dancing Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — This event, which is held in the city center on an autumn night, is decorated with a stage where you can directly enjoy breaking, DJing, and dance battles. Busan Citizens Park, Friday, 6 p.m.

Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ UN Peace Park — The 13th edition features exhibitions and tons of beautiful flower sculptures. UN Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 6

2022 Architecture Festival @ Shinsegae Department Store — This year’s festival returns to the second basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

Busan Alleyway Festival @ Jeonpo Gonggu-gil — The Alleyway Festival consists of citizen-participation exhibitions and various experiential events. Jeonpo Gonggu-gil, Busanjin-gu, Friday through Sunday

Yeonghonam Excellent Market Expo @ Busan Citizens Park — This expo was planned to help revitalize the traditional market by expanding the sales channels through the exchange and introduction of various and excellent traditional market products in each region. Busan Citizens Park, Friday through Sunday

9th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan — Under the theme “Transforming our world, Navigating toward a better future”, this hybrid event will be broadcast on YouTube in English and Korean. Thursday

Blockchain Week in Busan @ BEXCO – This year, the event name will be changed to “BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” to emphasize Busan’s leading role as a global blockchain city beyond NFT and to revitalize the K-blockchain industry ecosystem. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday

Medi Busan @ BEXCO – The event’s purpose is to deliver a wide range of health and medical information to citizens and to promote citizens’ health through awareness improvement. BEXCO, Friday and Saturday

Festival of Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage 2022 @ Busan Cinema Center — The Festival of Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage 2022 takes place this Saturday. Saturday, Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show weekly takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20