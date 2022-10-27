Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Busan One Asia Festival @ Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan Citizens Park — A music festival showcasing not only Hallyu stars but also Asian culture as a whole. Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Busan Citizens Park, Thursday through Sunday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Halloween — Plenty of events taking place this weekend that mostly take place Saturday night.

BeFM Halloween Parade @ Gwangalli Beach — A massive parade event takes place this weekend at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday

Busan-Taipei International Art Exchange Exhibition @ Busan City Hall — This year, 34 Busan artists and 41 Taiwanese artists will exhibit paintings and crafts. Busan City Hall, B2, Through Saturday

Busan Webtoon Festival @ KT& G Sangsangmadang, Busan eSports Arena — The 6th edition showcases webtoon artworks from about 120 artists along with talks and exhibitions. KT& G Sangsangmadang, Busan eSports Arena, through Sunday

UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Through November 11

Break Dancing Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — This event, which is held in the city center on an autumn night, is decorated with a stage where you can directly enjoy breaking, DJing, and dance battles. Busan Citizens Park, Friday, 6 p.m.

Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ UN Peace Park — The 13th edition features exhibitions and tons of beautiful flower sculptures. UN Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 6

2022 Architecture Festival @ Shinsegae Department Store — This year’s festival returns to the second basement floor of Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City. Shinsegae Department Store, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

Busan Alleyway Festival @ Jeonpo Gonggu-gil — The Alleyway Festival consists of citizen-participation exhibitions and various experiential events. Jeonpo Gonggu-gil, Busanjin-gu, Friday through Sunday

Yeonghonam Excellent Market Expo @ Busan Citizens Park — This expo was planned to help revitalize the traditional market by expanding the sales channels through the exchange and introduction of various and excellent traditional market products in each region. Busan Citizens Park, Friday through Sunday

9th International Conference for Attracting the World Expo 2030 to Busan — Under the theme “Transforming our world, Navigating toward a better future”, this hybrid event will be broadcast on YouTube in English and Korean. Thursday

Blockchain Week in Busan @ BEXCO – This year, the event name will be changed to “BWB (Blockchain Week in Busan) 2022” to emphasize Busan’s leading role as a global blockchain city beyond NFT and to revitalize the K-blockchain industry ecosystem. BEXCO, Thursday through Saturday

Medi Busan @ BEXCO – The event’s purpose is to deliver a wide range of health and medical information to citizens and to promote citizens’ health through awareness improvement. BEXCO, Friday and Saturday

Festival of Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage 2022 @ Busan Cinema Center — The Festival of Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage 2022 takes place this Saturday. Saturday, Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show weekly takes place at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

Magic All Year Round @ Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater — ‘Magic All Year Round’ is a permanent performance program first introduced at the 17th Busan International Magic Festival this year. Spowon Park Kumnarae Children’s Theater, Weekends, Through October 30

Boogi Store @ Busan Citizens Park — The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Yoga Yacht @ Suyeong Yachting Center — Sunday morning yoga followed by a cruise around the bay. Suyeong Yachting Center, Haeundae-gu, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culture

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30

Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4

Maritime Civilization Exchange of Korea and China @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition shows the past exchanges of maritime activities between the two countries. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through November 6

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023

Busan Biennale 2022 @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, and locations in Yeongdo and Choryang — 64 artists and art collectives comprising 80 people from 25 countries who will be taking part in Busan Biennale 2022Through November 6

“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25

Henri Matisse: Life and Joy @ Busan Cultural Center — Over 200 original works including drawings, prints and art books will be shown as part of this exhibition, which is eager to illuminate the life and artistic world of Henri Matisse. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Through October 30

Secret Ruler of the Sea, Seaweed @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — This exhibition was prepared to re-examine the value and importance of marine algae, which are photosynthetic organisms in the sea. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Dongnae-gu, Through October 30

“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

None Scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Dine & Drink

Travel

