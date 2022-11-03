What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: Due to the national mourning period in the country through midnight on November 5th, events and schedules may change without notice this week. Here is a listing of pre-scheduled events that may or may not be affected.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Yeongdo Coffee Festival 2022 @ Amir Park — The 1st Global Coffee Festival will be scaled back but will take place this weekend. Yeongdo, Friday through Sunday 2022 Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo @ BEXCO — The largest seafood exhibition in the country takes place. BEXCO, Wednesday through Saturday UN Weeks in Busan — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. Through November 11 Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13 Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ UN Peace Park — The 13th edition features exhibitions and tons of beautiful flower sculptures. UN Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 6 World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20 Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November Liquid Arts +38 @ Ovantgarde — A tribute to Iranian women headlines their latest event. Ovantgarde, KSU, Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Chili Cook-off @ HQ Bar — The 10th edition brings the best chili cooks in the city together. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 6 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.