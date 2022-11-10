What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
2022 KFA Franchise Startup Expo Busan @ BEXCO — As a franchise consultation fair representing Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions, all items related to start-ups such as wholesale and retail, service, consulting, and distribution facilities as well as catering are gathered in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday
2022 Korea Regional Era Expo in Busan @ BEXCO — An Exhibition Hall that emotionally presents content related to local life in each city and province across the country. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday
2022 Illuwa Festival @ BEXCO — This festival is expected to be a place where you can enjoy not only job policies, but also promotions of major policies in Busan such as local industry-academic cooperation projects, and experiences with the theme of ‘working’. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday
Come Up VIP Conference in Busan @ The Bay 101 — Come-Up VIP Conference in Busan’, a network between global investors who will lead the future and promising startups in Busan. Marine Hall at The Bay 101, Haeundae, November 11, 2 p.m.
Turn Towards Busan @ UN Park — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. UN Memorial Park, Daeyeon-dong, November 11
Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13
The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6
Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20
Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023
The Nine Chairs @ France Art Space — A furniture exhibition for unique chairs will showcase works combining French world-class designers with Korean artisans. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through November 30
Busan Cultural Heritage Experience Tour — A cultural heritage experience tour program will be held every Saturday from November 12 to 26 as a pilot project to discover tourism content using Busan’s tangible and intangible cultural assets. Saturday, Through November 26
PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25
Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30
Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023
“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Online Performances to Watch
