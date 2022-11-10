What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2022 KFA Franchise Startup Expo Busan @ BEXCO — As a franchise consultation fair representing Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions, all items related to start-ups such as wholesale and retail, service, consulting, and distribution facilities as well as catering are gathered in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

2022 Korea Regional Era Expo in Busan @ BEXCO — An Exhibition Hall that emotionally presents content related to local life in each city and province across the country. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

2022 Illuwa Festival @ BEXCO — This festival is expected to be a place where you can enjoy not only job policies, but also promotions of major policies in Busan such as local industry-academic cooperation projects, and experiences with the theme of ‘working’. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

Come Up VIP Conference in Busan @ The Bay 101 — Come-Up VIP Conference in Busan’, a network between global investors who will lead the future and promising startups in Busan. Marine Hall at The Bay 101, Haeundae, November 11, 2 p.m.

Turn Towards Busan @ UN Park — ‘UN Weeks in Busan’, from UN Day (Oct. 24) to the Turn Toward Busan event (Nov. 11), is a commemorative 2-week long ceremony in acknowledgment of the war veterans who fought for freedom during the Korean War, and for those fallen heroes whose sacrifices were devoted to peace. UN Weeks in Busan have been taking place annually since 2019. UN Memorial Park, Daeyeon-dong, November 11

Chrysanthemum Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — 1.5 million chrysanthemums adorn the Millak Beach Plaza. Gwangalli Beach, Through November 13

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20