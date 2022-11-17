What’s On in Busan This Weekend

10th Indian Film Festival@ Busan Cinema Center — Seven Indian films make up the 10th edition of the Indian Film Festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan Independent Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, Musai Theater — 50 films in 14 sections will be screened at the 24th edition of the festival. Busan Cinema Center BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, Musai Theater, Haeundae, Through Sunday

Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2022 @ BEXCO — The largest game exhibition returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Comfortable Busan in 2022 @ BPEX — 2022 Comfortable Busan is a medical information fair on pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare, at the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center. BPEX, Busan North Port, Through Sunday

Winter Bird Event @ Nakdong River Estuary Eco-Center — This event was prepared to provide information on winter migratory birds visiting the Nakdong River’s lower migratory bird habitat. Nakdong River Estuary Eco-Center, Through Sunday

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20