What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Busan International Classic Music Festival 2022 Pre-Concert @ Busan Cultural Center, Nurimaru APEC House — Five special concerts are scheduled until November 25. Busan Cultural Center, Nurimaru, Through November 25

Danny Koo Violin Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Violinist Danny Koo is joined by pianist Won Jaeyeon under the theme “Connected”. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

10th Indian Film Festival@ Busan Cinema Center — Seven Indian films make up the 10th edition of the Indian Film Festival. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan Independent Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, Musai Theater — 50 films in 14 sections will be screened at the 24th edition of the festival. Busan Cinema Center BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema Corner Theater, Musai Theater, Haeundae, Through Sunday

Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2022 @ BEXCO — The largest game exhibition returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Comfortable Busan in 2022 @ BPEX — 2022 Comfortable Busan is a medical information fair on pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare, at the Busan Port International Exhibition and Convention Center. BPEX, Busan North Port, Through Sunday

Winter Bird Event @ Nakdong River Estuary Eco-Center —  This event was prepared to provide information on winter migratory birds visiting the Nakdong River’s lower migratory bird habitat. Nakdong River Estuary Eco-Center, Through Sunday

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

World Ramen Festival @ New Grand Officetel— Over 3,500 varieties of instant noodles are available to try. New Grand Officetel, Yeonje-gu, Through November 20

Busan Architecture Tour — Four courses are available to learn the architectural history of the city. Through November

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams Music Show @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The fountain show is back for another year of excitement. Daily except for Monday, Dadaepo, 8 p.m.

Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023

ESC Art Show @ Haeundae Atelier — The show at Haeundae Atelier Gallery (The Old Haeundae Train Station) in Busan invites viewers to experience escapism with works by creators that reveal their deepest held thoughts, fantasies, and life events. Haeundae Atelier Gallery, Haeundae, November 19 through December 3

The Nine Chairs @ France Art Space — A furniture exhibition for unique chairs will showcase works combining French world-class designers with Korean artisans. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through November 30

Busan Cultural Heritage Experience Tour — A cultural heritage experience tour program will be held every Saturday from November 12 to 26 as a pilot project to discover tourism content using Busan’s tangible and intangible cultural assets. Saturday, Through November 26

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Sound of Calling God, Ancient Instrument @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was designed to illuminate the various symbolic meanings of musical instrument-related relics excavated from prehistoric and ancient ruins. Bokcheon Museum, Through November 30

Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023

“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25

“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

