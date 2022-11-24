What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan-ASEAN E-Sports Festival @ Busan e-Sports Arena — The 2022 Busan-ASEAN Week, celebrates the 3rd anniversary of the 2019 ASEAN-Korea Commemorative Summit and the 1st Korea-Mekong Summit. Busan e-Sports Arena, Busanjin-gu, Sunday

Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

Max Dalton Moments in Film II @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — The second edition of retrospective films takes place at the former Busanjin-gu Station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjiin-gu, Through December 6

Busan Furniture Fair @ BEXCO — The Busan Furniture Fair shows the best in items for your home. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Check out a variety of teas and crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — The latest in golf is on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

Busan International Food Fair @ BEXCO — The latest trends in food and bakery. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Home Living and Interior Fair @ BEXCO — The best and newest things for your home. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

2022 Busan Folk Art Festival 2.0 Hanmadang @ Busan Spo-One Waterside Park — Intangible Cultural Heritage Performances and Traditional Culture and Play Experience programs will be held. Busan Spo-One Waterside Park, Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2022 Together Mind Health Busan @ Busan Citizens Park — This event at Dasom Park is prepared to inform citizens of the importance of mental health and improve citizens’ mental health management skills through various experiences. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Friday and Saturday

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.