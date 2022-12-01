What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Lim Young-woong @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two encore performances take place this Friday and Sunday. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Friday 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 p.m.
2022 DEEPLY @ BEXCO Auditorium — Nell, G-Soul, and Jung Joon-il take the stage for a three-hour concert. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023
Max Dalton Moments in Film II @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — The second edition of retrospective films takes place at the former Busanjin-gu Station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjiin-gu, Through December 6
2022 Hungarian Days @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of Hungarian films will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
My Life My English Speech Festival @ Nurimaru — BeFM Radio is hosting the “2022 My Life My English Speech Festival” along with a Global Citizens Networking Party at Nurimaru in Haeundae on December 3rd. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — The Busan International Art Fair returns with one of the largest art fairs in the country. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25
Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out a variety of teas and crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
BWC Busan Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — The latest in golf is on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday
Holiday Flea Market Event @ Homeplus Marine City — Come along and purchase your Christmas Gifts from gifted local vendors, meet Santa, enjoy some music and get festive. Homeplus, Marine City, Saturday, 11 a.m.
The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6
Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023
ESC Art Show @ Haeundae Atelier — The show at Haeundae Atelier Gallery (The Old Haeundae Train Station) in Busan invites viewers to experience escapism with works by creators that reveal their deepest held thoughts, fantasies, and life events. Haeundae Atelier Gallery, Haeundae, November 19 through December 3
PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25
Painters of Busan During the Joseon Dynasty @ Busan Museum — Check out some classic paintings from the Joseon Dynasty. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 4
Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — The 3rd collection of artifacts in 2022 is on display. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 12, 2023
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023
“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.