What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

Max Dalton Moments in Film II @ Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza — The second edition of retrospective films takes place at the former Busanjin-gu Station. Culture Platform: Citizens’ Plaza, Busanjiin-gu, Through December 6

2022 Hungarian Days @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of Hungarian films will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

My Life My English Speech Festival @ Nurimaru — BeFM Radio is hosting the “2022 My Life My English Speech Festival” along with a Global Citizens Networking Party at Nurimaru in Haeundae on December 3rd. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — The Busan International Art Fair returns with one of the largest art fairs in the country. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Check out a variety of teas and crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

BWC Busan Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — The latest in golf is on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

Holiday Flea Market Event @ Homeplus Marine City — Come along and purchase your Christmas Gifts from gifted local vendors, meet Santa, enjoy some music and get festive. Homeplus, Marine City, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

The British New Wave @ Busan Cinema Center — 18 films from Britain will be screened through December 6. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through December 6

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.