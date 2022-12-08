What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Jo Sumi @ Dream Theatre — The award-winning soprano is in town for a Sunday evening concert. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Sunday

Street Man Fighter @ BEXCO — SMF, is the second season of a South Korean dance competition franchise of the same name. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Lim Jae-beom @ BEXCO — Jay B, leader of GOT7, plays a solo set at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday

Christmas Cantata @ BEXCO Auditorium –– It is a new cultural and artistic content that unfolds well-known gem-like Christmas carols in the form of opera, musical, and concert. BEXCO, Centum City, December 7-11

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023 Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28 Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15 Busan International Art Festival @ Tongmyeong University — Some never before seen art in Korea will be exhibited with an opening event this Friday. Tongmyeong University, Nam-gu, Friday, 2 p.m. Busan Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — An exhibition where you can introduce and experience handmade culture and manufacturing industry in daily life. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25 Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023 Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023 Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.