What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Jo Sumi @ Dream Theatre — The award-winning soprano is in town for a Sunday evening concert. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Sunday
Street Man Fighter @ BEXCO — SMF, is the second season of a South Korean dance competition franchise of the same name. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Lim Jae-beom @ BEXCO — Jay B, leader of GOT7, plays a solo set at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Christmas Cantata @ BEXCO Auditorium –– It is a new cultural and artistic content that unfolds well-known gem-like Christmas carols in the form of opera, musical, and concert. BEXCO, Centum City, December 7-11
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023
Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28
Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15
Busan International Art Festival @ Tongmyeong University — Some never before seen art in Korea will be exhibited with an opening event this Friday. Tongmyeong University, Nam-gu, Friday, 2 p.m.
Busan Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — An exhibition where you can introduce and experience handmade culture and manufacturing industry in daily life. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25
Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Beer and Brunch Yoga @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Join WellMi for a yoga class before settling down for some great brunch and beer options. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023
Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26
Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their story through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5
PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25
Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — The 3rd collection of artifacts in 2022 is on display. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 12, 2023
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023
“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Online Performances to Watch
Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel
National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel
Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)
Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel
Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage
AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage
