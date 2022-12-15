Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Kim Ho-joong @ BEXCO Auditorium –– Kim Ho-joong brings his solo concert to Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Sarah Chang @ Busan Cultural Center — The world-renowned violinist returns to Busan. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

Year-End Concert @ Busan Museum — Busan Museum will hold a free year-end concert with the Busan City Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Busan City Boys and Girls Choir at 5 p.m. on Friday at the museum’s auditorium. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28

Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15

Busan International Fireworks Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — The 17th edition of the fireworks festival will see nearly a million people descend to the area. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan Money Show @ BEXCO — Everything cash and finance all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Market Ooom Christmas Fair @ BEXCO — Check out this expo for some great Christmas present ideas. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (canceled)

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31

Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Culture

Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023

Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26

Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their stories through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5

ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15

PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25

Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — The 3rd collection of artifacts in 2022 is on display. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 12, 2023

Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023

“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25

“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023

Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023

Online Performances to Watch

Busan City Arts CompaniesYouTube channel

Busan Cultural CenterYouTube channel

National Gugak Center Online ConcertsYouTube channel

Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project —  YouTube channel

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)

Busan Cinema CenterYouTube channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel

Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel

Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage

AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage

None Scheduled.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
69 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 