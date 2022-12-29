What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Ailee @ BEXCO Auditorium –– The popular diva returns for a year-end concert. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Kim Bum-soo @ Sajik Sports Complex — A large-scale production to end 2022 in Sajik. Sajik Sports Complex, Saturday
Crush @ BEXCO — Crush come to Busan for two days of concerts. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Kinky Boots @ Dream Theatre — A Korean-cast musical about the popular Northhampton, England shoe factory play. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, December 24-31
The Nutcracker @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Ballet Theater puts on three performances. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Friday and Saturday
Busan National Gugak Year-end Concert @ Busan National Gukak Center — The final performance of 2022 takes place Saturday. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023
Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28
Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15
Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29
Bell-tolling Ceremony @ Yongdusan Park — The annual event to ring in the new year returns. Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu, Saturday, 10 p.m.
2023 Countdown Busan — Two events, one in Gwangalli and one in Haeundae to ring in the new year.
New Year’s Eve — Check out our guide to see what’s going on Saturday night.
Sunrise Events — Different sunrise events around the city are expected for the first sunrise of the New Year on Sunday morning.
BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12
Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023
Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26
Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their stories through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5
ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15
Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — The 3rd collection of artifacts in 2022 is on display. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 12, 2023
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
Online Performances to Watch
Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel
National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel
Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)
Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel
Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage
AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.