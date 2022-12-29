What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28

Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15

Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29

Bell-tolling Ceremony @ Yongdusan Park — The annual event to ring in the new year returns. Yongdusan Park, Jung-gu, Saturday, 10 p.m.

2023 Countdown Busan — Two events, one in Gwangalli and one in Haeundae to ring in the new year.

New Year’s Eve — Check out our guide to see what’s going on Saturday night.

Sunrise Events — Different sunrise events around the city are expected for the first sunrise of the New Year on Sunday morning.

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023