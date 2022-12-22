What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Forte Di Quattro Christmas Concert @ BEXCO Auditorium –– The popular quartet performs a special Christmas Ece concert. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Heize @ Busan Civic Center Grand Theater — The female rapper and singer brings her talents to Busan. Busan Civic Center Grand Theater, Saturday
G.O.D @ BEXCO — The legendary first-generation K-pop group reunites for two concerts. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Sohyang’s Christmas Carol @ Geumjeong Cultural Center — A Christmas eve concert in conjunction with the KNN Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra. Geumheong Cultural Center, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Kinky Boots @ Dream Theatre — A Korean-cast musical about the popular Northhampton, England shoe factory play. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, December 24-31
A Christmas Carol @ Busan Cultural Center — Four Busan Art Troupes combine forces to put on three large-scale performances. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Friday and Saturday
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023
Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28
Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15
Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29
Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25
The Nutcracker @ Busan Cinema Center — Three performances of the Christmas classic from the Busan Union Ballet. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Haeundae Polar Bear Festival @ Haeundae Beach — Citizens brave the cold weather for a dip in the water to end the year in Haeundae. Haeundae Beach, Friday and Saturday
BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12
Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Star Wars Figures Special Exhibition: Film Meets the Universe @ Busan Museum of Movies — The exhibition features 12 Star Wars figures collected by dentist Bae Gi-seon, including a stormtrooper, Grand Moff Tarkin, and the Emperor’s Royal Guard. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through December 31
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29, 2023
Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26
Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their stories through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5
ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15
PICTORIAL Pusan 1951-1955 @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — A look back into the city’s past through photos. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through December 25
Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — The 3rd collection of artifacts in 2022 is on display. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 12, 2023
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7, 2023
“Dream for the Future #Hashtag Expo” @ Busan National Science Center — In this special exhibition, you can find the footsteps of Korea in the origin and history of the World Expo, understand the scientific inventions that have led human civilization, and experience various contents wishing for the success of the Busan World Expo 2030. Busan National Science Center, Gijang, Through December 25
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5, 2023
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26, 2023
