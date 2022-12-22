What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24, 2023

Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28

Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15

Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29

Gamcheon House Lantern Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — Check out the 8,000 lanterns lit up each night. Gamcheon Culture Village, Through December 25

The Nutcracker @ Busan Cinema Center — Three performances of the Christmas classic from the Busan Union Ballet. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival @ Haeundae Beach — Citizens brave the cold weather for a dip in the water to end the year in Haeundae. Haeundae Beach, Friday and Saturday

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12

Busan Station Eurasia Platform Media Wall @ Busan Station — Don’t miss the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Project “You Will Miss Me, When I Am Gone” by Joel Satore. Busan Station, Through January 5, 2023

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — The drone show takes place weekly at Gwangalli Beach. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.