What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

2023 Busan Cultural Center Chamber Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — Seven concerts over two weeks take place. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, January 3-17

Awesome Stage in Busan @ BEXCO Auditorium –– Ha Hyung-sun and Lucy perform Saturday with Lucy performing solo on Sunday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 3:30 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24 Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28 Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29 CATS @ Dream Theatre — The original CATS Jellicle Ball 2023 tour comes to Busan for 10 days. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, January 6-15 BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12 International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.