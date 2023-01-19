What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Please Note: Some events may change their schedule this weekend due to the Lunar New Year’s holiday.
Happy Lunar New Year!
Lunar New Year Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gugak Center — Two special performances are scheduled for Seollal. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Light Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Haeundae lights up for the holidays with a beautiful light display worth checking out. Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, Through January 24
Busan Citizen’s Hope Dream Light Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Lights and photo zones will be installed along the 600-meter section from the south gate to the north gate. Busan Citizens Park, Through February 28
Saha Light Streets @ Saha-gu — Saha-gu created four light streets for the holidays. Saha-gu, Through February 15
Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — The Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival and Sanbok Haneul Light Street will beheld at the same time and operated until January 29 next year. Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, Through January 29
Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Let’s go to the Kangchungkangchung Museum @ Busan Museum of Art — This event, which will be held from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm for four days from January 21st to 24th, will include a ‘Photo Zone using a rabbit sculpture’, a ‘Tea ceremony experience (bunny cookies provided, reservations only)’, and there will be three types of experiential events including the ‘Folk Play Festival’. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, January 21-24
Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs Treasure Hunt @ Bokcheon Museum — The New Year’s Celebration, Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs Treasure Hunt is an event where visitors can take a picture of a gilt-bronze crown excavated from Bokcheon-dong ancient tombs. Bokcheon Museum, January 21-24
The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25
Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture and tourism festival for international visitors that combines tourism and Hallyu. January 12 through February 28
BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show features a 1,500 drone show dedicated to Lunar New Year’s. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Brunch @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Don’t miss great brunch specials followed by Happy Hour at the city’s best brewpub. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Culture
Lee Kun-hee Collection @ Busan Museum of Art — ‘Collection: The Great Journey’ has brought together the artwork of diverse collectors that have built their own identity in the art scene along with the Lee Kun-hee collection. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through January 29
Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate things that are familiar yet feel unfamiliar in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26
Whose Story Is This @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — Nine artists share their stories through their paintings. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 5
ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture Center — A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN. ASEAN Culture Center, Haeundae, Through March 15
Busan Museum’s 3rd New Collection of Artifacts @ Busan Museum — The 3rd collection of artifacts in 2022 is on display. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through February 12
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7
“Protecting Our Land, Our Sea, Dokdo” @ Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History — Visitors can see everything we need to know about Dokdo, including the history of Dokdo, marine life, ecology, and the people who protected Dokdo. Busan Maritime Museum of Natural History, Hwamyeong-dong Through February 5
Angular Circle @ Busan Museum of Art — Artist Kim Yongkwan’s exhibit is showing in the Children’s Gallery at the museum. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 26
Online Performances to Watch
Busan City Arts Companies — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Center — YouTube channel
National Gugak Center Online Concerts — YouTube channel
Busan Cultural Foundation Online Cultural Arts Project — YouTube channel
Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center — YouTube channel (Korean)
Busan Cinema Center – YouTube channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 2 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 3 — YouTube Channel
Liquid Arts Empty Venue 4 — YouTube Channel
Wellmi Wellness Conference — Homepage
AD Stars 2021 Online Festival — Homepage
