What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2023 BAMA 12th Busan Annual Market of Art @ BEXCO — The 12th Busan Annual Market of Art, one of the country’s largest art fairs, has a four-day run. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

The Oscars Special @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 21st. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 21

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.