What’s On in Busan This Weekend

X4ME @ Busan Station and North Port — Under the slogan X4ME, this event, in which about 1,000 citizens and foreigners will participate, creates a nationwide boom ahead of the BIE’s on-site inspection in early April. Busan Station and North Port, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Busan Architecture and Interior Exhibition @ BEXCO — The last in architecture and interiors are on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Fair @ BEXCO — Food and fun await at the International Food Fair. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — The 19th edition features everything for your golfing needs. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

The Oscars Special @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 21st. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 21

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

BEXCO Indoor Sledding Kids World @ BEXCO — A fun indoor winter activity for the kids. BEXCO, Centum City, Through March 12

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.