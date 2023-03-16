What’s On in Busan This Weekend

4th BIDF Korea Dance Grand Prix @ Busan Cultural Center — Busan International Dance Festival Korea Dance Grand Prix provides young and talented dancers with an opportunity to gain international experiences. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday and Sunday

Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon — The 21st edition of the eco-friendly marathon begins from BEXCO. Sunday, 7:30 a.m.

St. Patrick’s Day — Two days of fun this year awaits as events are scheduled for both Friday and Saturday.

Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in coffee, cafes, and desserts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

World Zumba Festival @ BEXCO — The World Zumba Festival takes place this weekend at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Liquid Arts Workshop @ Ol’55 — The Liquid Arts Workshop is a workshop dedicated to all arts in one setting simultaneously. Ol’55, Kyungsung Univeristy District, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

The Oscars Special @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 21st. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 21

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.