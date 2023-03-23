What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Benjamin Piat @ Ovantgarde — French singer Benjamin Piat perform the songs of his 3rd album “Eldorado”, a “solar” and joyful album with Latin Dance melodies. Ovantgarde, KSU, Sunday, 6 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Game Night @ Alliance Francaise — A game night, for French speakers and learners, to meet and play together with games around “la langue de Molière”. Alliance Francaise, Friday, 6 p.m.
Eugenie Grandet Screening @ Corner Theatre — Screening of “Eugenie Grandet” a French movie followed by a discussion at the Corner Theatre. Corner Theatre, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
The Oscars Special @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 21st. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 21
Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
ICON A @ Objecthood Gallery — Choi Gwang-ryeol’s solo exhibition is on display until March 26. Objecthood Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through March 26
Ralph Gibson Exhibition @ GoEun Museum of Photography — The American photographer’s exhibit under the theme “The Black Trilogy” takes place until the end of the month. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through March 31
Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16
Uncanny Encounters @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan — This exhibition intends to illuminate familiar yet unfamiliar things in our time. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Through March 26
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7
2023 Busan International Male and Female Foil Grand Prix @ Geumjeong Sports Park — Among the international fencing competitions organized by the International Fencing Federation (FIE), it is a prestigious event that is given the second highest ranking points after the Olympics and World Championships. Geumjeong Sports Park, Friday through Sunday
Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon — The 21st edition of the eco-friendly marathon begins from BEXCO. Sunday, 7:30 a.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.