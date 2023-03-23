What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Game Night @ Alliance Francaise — A game night, for French speakers and learners, to meet and play together with games around “la langue de Molière”. Alliance Francaise, Friday, 6 p.m.

Eugenie Grandet Screening @ Corner Theatre — Screening of “Eugenie Grandet” a French movie followed by a discussion at the Corner Theatre. Corner Theatre, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

The Oscars Special @ Busan Cinema Center — The Busan Cinema Center is screening some of the best Oscar Nominated movies of last year until March 21st. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 21

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Poster in Cinematheque @ Busan Cinema Center — This exhibition is an archive exhibition that displays about 80 kinds of posters from Cinematheque screenings of the past 10 years. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through March 25

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.