What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
BOA @ BEXCO Auditorium –– BOA’s 20th-anniversary tour continues its national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival @ Daejeo Ecological Park — The festival takes place along 12km of cherry-lined roadway next to the Nakdonggang riverside in Gangseo-gu. Daejeo Ecological Park, Gangseo-gu, Friday through Sunday
Daejeo Tomato Festival @ Gangseo Sports Park — The 20th edition features everything tomatoes. Gangseo Sports Park, Gangseo-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Yudeung (Lantern) Exhibit: Royal Parade @ Oncheoncheon Citizen Park — Check out a lovely lantern display from Sebyeonggyo Bridge to Suyeongyo Bridge. Oncheoncheon Citizen Park, Through April 9
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a B-boy battle on Saturday and freestyle dancing on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
2023 ASEAN Cinema Week @ Busan Cinema Center — Four days of ASEAN cinema will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Yeonje Tumulus Fantasy Festival @ Oncheoncheon Park — Various events such as opening and closing ceremonies, royal family processions, and cultural/experience/exhibition events are organized. Oncheoncheon Park, Dongnae-gu, Friday through Sunday
2030 World Expo Exhibition @ BEXCO — Experience the traditional culture and the beauty and taste of Korea ahead of the BIE visit. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Gungdipangpang Cat Festa is the first and largest cat exhibition and cultural festival in Korea where cat supplies, props, art-related companies, and artists participate. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show is a special show only at 8 p.m.. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Ralph Gibson Exhibition @ GoEun Museum of Photography — The American photographer’s exhibit under the theme “The Black Trilogy” takes place until the end of the month. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through March 31
Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7
Online Performances to Watch
2023 Busan Open International Wheelchair Tennis Tournament @ Tennis Court, Spo-1 Park — The international tennis tournament for wheelchair athletes returns. Tennis Court, Spo-1 Park, Geumjeong-gu, Through Sunday
Seoul E-Land vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Stadium — The IPark look to continue their impressive form versus Seoul E-Land. Asiad Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.
Give En Marathon — This marathon takes place through Haenundae and Suyeong. BEXCO. Sunday, 7:30 a.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.