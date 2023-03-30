What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival @ Daejeo Ecological Park — The festival takes place along 12km of cherry-lined roadway next to the Nakdonggang riverside in Gangseo-gu. Daejeo Ecological Park, Gangseo-gu, Friday through Sunday

Daejeo Tomato Festival @ Gangseo Sports Park — The 20th edition features everything tomatoes. Gangseo Sports Park, Gangseo-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Yudeung (Lantern) Exhibit: Royal Parade @ Oncheoncheon Citizen Park — Check out a lovely lantern display from Sebyeonggyo Bridge to Suyeongyo Bridge. Oncheoncheon Citizen Park, Through April 9

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a B-boy battle on Saturday and freestyle dancing on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

2023 ASEAN Cinema Week @ Busan Cinema Center — Four days of ASEAN cinema will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Yeonje Tumulus Fantasy Festival @ Oncheoncheon Park — Various events such as opening and closing ceremonies, royal family processions, and cultural/experience/exhibition events are organized. Oncheoncheon Park, Dongnae-gu, Friday through Sunday

2030 World Expo Exhibition @ BEXCO — Experience the traditional culture and the beauty and taste of Korea ahead of the BIE visit. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Gungdipangpang Cat Festa is the first and largest cat exhibition and cultural festival in Korea where cat supplies, props, art-related companies, and artists participate. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams –– During the winter season, the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as dolphins, waves, water drops, ice fountains, and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Daily except for Monday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show is a special show only at 8 p.m.. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m