What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Giselle by Universal Ballet @ Busan Citizens Hall — Universal Ballet presents its performance of the classic two-act romantic ballet. Busan Citizens Hall, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Yudeung (Lantern) Exhibit: Royal Parade @ Oncheoncheon Citizen Park — Check out a lovely lantern display from Sebyeonggyo Bridge to Suyeongyo Bridge. Oncheoncheon Citizen Park, Through April 9

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Dance Festival @ Car-free zone in Seomyeon — This week’s events feature a hip-hop battle on Saturday and “waacking” on Sunday. Car-free zone in Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.